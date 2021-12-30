MONDAY:
Cars are like cigarettes: They’re bad for the people who use them. They’re bad for everyone around the people who use them. So what if we did to car companies what we did to big tobacco?
THURSDAY:
Beginning early next year, carmakers hoping to advertise their wares in France must include messages encouraging responsible transportation habits that cut down on needless pollution, like walking or biking to nearby destinations and carpooling.
Yes, in this case, correlation obviously equals causation. You're welcome!!!