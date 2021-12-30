Seattle Sticker Patrol: The Best of 2021

As far as stickers go, 2021 fucking ruled. There were so many good ones, I had a hard time picking my favorites. Somehow, I managed. Here are my top stickies of the year:

"Pretty Like Rowan Ruthless"

I love seeing Rowan all over Capitol Hill. JK

"Thanks, You Guys Paid for All This"

Fuck this guy. JK

I could spot Seattle showgirl Rowan Ruthless from a mile away.Thanks, Batch Life , for the reminder. If you forgot, here's what the richest dude in the world thinks of you:

"Roses Are Red..."

Spotted near Volunteer Park. JK

The bright red glitter caught my eye. This one comes from Sarah Epperson

"Catch Me in the Zoom Call..."

Truly the bane of my existence. JK

Thanks Cat Frazier ! Are there services that allow you to pay for someone to stand in for you during a Zoom call?

I've been thinking a lot about this piece of video art that Rich Smith captured early on in the pandemic—this would definitely keep my attention:

Media briefing with Washington State Department of Health officer going great pic.twitter.com/HmCc2AKmOY

— Rich Smith (@richsssmith) March 31, 2020



"The Best Sound on the Planet"

Spotted this one again recently and reaffirmed how much I love it. JK

Honestly, both female orgasms and System of a Down go off. Let's take a moment to listen to "Chop Suey!":



"Attack and Dethrone Golf"

I honestly agree with all of these points. JK

Posted this one on Instagram and people lost their minds. One time at a family dinner I said that I didn't like billionaires—especially Elon Musk—and my brother asked me if I was jealous. LOL. Love that guy.

"Bernie and His Mittens"

Loved this meme. JK

"Acne Slut"

This was on my phone case and I got so many questions about it. JK

This one went up soooo fast after the inauguration. Thanks to SubSpace for posting some wheatpastes of Bernie all over the Hill.I have never been so touched by a sticker—it's an aesthetic, a vibe, a call to action. Get them here

"Big Texas Cummer"

Also spotted this one again recently. A forever favorite. JK

Everything is bigger in Texas! I've never wanted a sticker so badly. Thanks for bringing this into existence, Big Texas Cummer

"I'm Going to Kermit Cyber Crime"

Please delete my student loans. JK

Kermit has never looked hotter.

"Fart Cloud"

That's one tactic! JK

"Helps Relieve Tension"

These are so cool. JK

"Everybody Loves a Femme Top"

Spotted outside the Capitol Hill light rail station. JK

"It's OK that You're Really High Right Now"

Taking deep breaths. JK

"I Hope Something Good Happens to You Today"

A very joyous sticker. JK

I get it, but I also don't think cops deserve all that ass.I love these little estrogen vials! They've been popping up around Capitol Hill and down Olive.If you don't, I don't wanna hear about it. Thanks Annie I was not blazingly high when I spotted this sticker, but I still appreciated this message. If you are somehow on Slog stoned out of your brain, I advise you to turn on some calm music, take deep breaths, and drink a lot of water. Ok, love you!I hope your New Year's Eve turns out better than you anticipated, that something unexpected makes you laugh really hard, that you find a moment to let a big fluffy snowflake land perfectly on your tongue, that you find that thing you've been missing, that you hear a song that becomes an instant favorite, that someone you care about pulls you close and lets you know how loved you are. See you next year :)