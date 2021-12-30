Spotted this one again recently and reaffirmed how much I love it. JK
Honestly, both female orgasms and System of a Down go off. Let's take a moment to listen to "Chop Suey!":
"Attack and Dethrone Golf"
I honestly agree with all of these points. JK
Posted this one on Instagram and people lost their minds. One time at a family dinner I said that I didn't like billionaires—especially Elon Musk—and my brother asked me if I was jealous. LOL. Love that guy.
"Bernie and His Mittens"
Loved this meme. JK
This one went up soooo fast after the inauguration. Thanks to SubSpace for posting some wheatpastes of Bernie all over the Hill.
"Acne Slut"
This was on my phone case and I got so many questions about it. JK
I have never been so touched by a sticker—it's an aesthetic, a vibe, a call to action. Get them here.
"Big Texas Cummer"
Also spotted this one again recently. A forever favorite. JK
Everything is bigger in Texas! I've never wanted a sticker so badly. Thanks for bringing this into existence, Big Texas Cummer!
"I'm Going to Kermit Cyber Crime"
Please delete my student loans. JK
Kermit has never looked hotter.
"Fart Cloud"
That's one tactic!JK
I get it, but I also don't think cops deserve all that ass.
"Helps Relieve Tension"
These are so cool. JK
I love these little estrogen vials! They've been popping up around Capitol Hill and down Olive.
"Everybody Loves a Femme Top"
Spotted outside the Capitol Hill light rail station. JK
If you don't, I don't wanna hear about it. Thanks Annie!
"It's OK that You're Really High Right Now"
Taking deep breaths. JK
I was not blazingly high when I spotted this sticker, but I still appreciated this message. If you are somehow on Slog stoned out of your brain, I advise you to turn on some calm music, take deep breaths, and drink a lot of water. Ok, love you!
"I Hope Something Good Happens to You Today"
A very joyous sticker. JK
I hope your New Year's Eve turns out better than you anticipated, that something unexpected makes you laugh really hard, that you find a moment to let a big fluffy snowflake land perfectly on your tongue, that you find that thing you've been missing, that you hear a song that becomes an instant favorite, that someone you care about pulls you close and lets you know how loved you are. See you next year :)
The Stranger depends on your continuing support to provide articles like this one. In return, we pledge our ongoing commitment to truthful, progressive journalism and serving our community. So if you’re able, please consider a small recurring contribution. Thank you—you are appreciated!