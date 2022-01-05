Slog AM: Kent Mayor Wants the Resignation of Alleged Nazi-Loving Police Officer, BlackBerry Is Dead, Expect a Maddening Mix of Snow and Rain Today

The window of the excellent and little Dim Sum House on Beacon Hill plainly shows that snow is only wonderful when it is just snow. Charles Mudede

An assistant police chief in Kent, Washington, posted Nazi insignia on his office door, above his nameplate.



The oak leaves and diamonds signified the rank of “obergruppenführer" in Hitler's Schutzstaffel, or SS.



Dana Ralph, doesn't want any of this " slap on the wrist " business when it comes to the assistant police chief, Derek Kammerzell , who put a Nazi insignia on his office door and reportedly " made jokes about the Holocaust ." The two-week suspension is not nearly enough. She wants his resignation for chrissakes. And who fucking cares if he is a "27-year veteran of the department?" In fact, it's rather shocking that he has been around for that long. There is no such thing as a nice Nazi.

Expect a mix of rain and snow today. This is not the best news, because rain as rain is just fine, and snow as just snow is always magical. But bring the two together and what you get is just a mess all over the place. Indeed, the ground at times gets so soggy its mud sucks your shoes like so many damned souls that want to pull you down into their dark and cold underworld.

Of the 14,000 Seattle Public Schools students and employees tested for COVID over two days this week, 588 people came back positive. That number is around four percent of the tests. KIRO 7 has this developing story.

Nevertheless, the omicron variant surge is certainly going to put a hurt on small businesses in the Seattle area. Some have already seen the writing on the wall and are pulling the plug on the early side of 2022.

Walmart and Kroger just can't wait to "raise prices of at-home Covid-19 test kits." You know this song. It's an old one. "Money, money, money, it's a...."

The one thing you can say about Tim Eyman is he always finds a way to just keep on going on. He is the Energizer Bunny of local politics. Even with his mounting legal and financial woes, he found enough time to file a whole lawsuit against Gov. Jay Inslee. MyNortwest reports that the "lawsuit asks the court to prohibit Gov. Inslee from issuing partial vetoes of legislation, specifically concerning a pair of bills passed in the 2021 legislative session." Those bills concern cars and climate change. It seems nothing can beat Eyman's appetite for destruction.

There is Porno for Pyros. But this is not that kind of porn. Instead, this is Porn for Vanishing Seattle:



Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is trying to show he is made of the real stuff (American nothingness) by scrambling to push "a new state law that would loosen requirements to carry a handgun in public." Kemp faces a challenge for his party's nomination for this year's governors race from none other than the proudly crooked David Perdue, a former Senator and the candidate loudly endorsed by Trump.

Trump will not hold a press conference on January 6. He had to cancel the event due to pressure from those who apparently have more power than him in his party, the Grand Old Party. Trump, however, blames the "news media and House committee investigating attack on Capitol."

The best headline of the day: "Polling on Jan. 6 shows the vast majority of Americans aren’t crazy." The shocker? "4 in 10 Republicans say he bears at least a moderate amount of responsibility." That's a lot of Republicans. No wonder Trump had to call it quits on his Jan 6 press stunt.

Don't let Jan 6 eclipse another important day in 2021, Jan 5:



Tennessee to the Seattle nonprofit Books to Prisoners: "Malcolm X not allowed." Maybe you should send them Margaret Mitchell's Gone with the Wind next time.



Here's a book rejection that we just received from a prison in Tennessee: "Malcolm X not allowed."



This is real bad. Get ready for the heavy bummer. A house fire in Philadelphia killed 13 people, 7 of whom were children. CNN: "A total of 26 people lived in the three-story home that suffered a fatal fire Wednesday, with eight people living on the first floor and 18 people living on the second and third floors, fire officials said."

Today is the first day of a world with no future systems and software updates for BlackBerry. It's over. The product is now, like the flip phone, a thing of the past. But how will we ever forget your time in the sun, BlackBerry?

From CBS's obituary:



[The] Bold, Curve, Pearl and Storm handsets were among the most coveted mobile devices, with some dubbing them "Crackberries" in a nod to their popularity and devoted customer base. The company, previously called Research in Motion, stopped making cellphones in 2016.

.@KimKardashian it's time to pour one out for BlackBerry phones.



The BlackBerry can surely blame its fall from the heights of society on, of course, the iPhone, which entered the scene in 2007.

The dog left the terrific crash unscathed. Walked around in the dark. Happened to find some cops and led them to the scene of the accident. The pickup truck was mangled beyond recognition. The dog's humans were found to be alive and were pulled from the wreck. A hospital later stabilized the lives of the humans. Well done, you faithful howler.



Isn't this a good time to end AM with the most popular and catchy tune by Porno for Pyros, "Pets":



I miss the days of Jane's Addiction.