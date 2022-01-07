Calling All Filmmakers (and Stoners): Submissions are Now Open for the 2022 SPLIFF Film Fest!

Dearest lovers of film and stoner culture: Have we got a film fest for YOU!

Submissions are now being accepted (due March 4) for the 4th Annual SPLIFF Film Festival—The Stranger’s one-of-a-kind short movie festival made by stoners for stoners!

What do you like to watch when you're stoned? SPLIFF is looking for original short films that elevate, explore, and celebrate cannabis culture! Whether it's a groovy animation, ridiculous stoner shenanigans, a mind-bending plot, or a cinematic peek into your buzzed brain, SPLIFF wants films that are fun to watch when you're stoned as hell!

Filmmakers whose flicks are accepted into SPLIFF share a portion of the festival profits, and viewers are invited to vote for their favorites in these categories: Trippiest, Funniest, Stupidest, and Best in Show.

And don’t forget the extra credit items to include in your film that show the jury you made this stoney flick specifically for SPLIFF:

A Pineapple

A Wig

A Cactus

SPLIFF will be showcased at The Egyptian in Seattle this April! So what are you waiting for? Find out more and submit your film NOW and HERE!