Seattle Sticker Patrol: To Sasha Grey We Pray

Jess Stein

"Saint Sasha Grey"

2000s icon. JK

Welcome to the first Sticker Patrol of the year! May your 2022 be blessed with tons of great sightings around the city. This is coming to you during the second week of January since last week I was off, caring for a friend recovering from surgery in Spokane. I didn't get to see much of the sights (ice and surgery recovery don't blend very well), but I moseyed down Garland Ave and spotted this beauty: former adult film star and streamer Sasha Grey as a saint. Ok, so maybe Spokane is actually pretty cool?

"Trust Yourself"

Mantra for a new year. JK

A bit too posi for this blog, but true.

"No War Except for Class War"

Relevant. JK

Pretty sure I saw this on Capitol Hill.

"Jesus Is Derrick"

Absolutely. JK

Love a sticker mashup!

"So tired..."

It's OUR world. JK

"You Have More in Common..."

The purple really stood out to me. JK

I have a feeling this statement might upset a lot of people.

"HRT"

Had a hard time shooting this one! JK

Living in the reality where this means "hormone replacement therapy" and not some skater/tagger's initials.

"The Crumbs of the Elite..."

Me watching this schooling and COVID drama play out. JK

I feel like things are about to get a little freaky!

"Hot Girl"

More please. JK

A beauty!

"206-161-1312"

Lol don't try to call this. JK

Took me a second to realize this isn't a phone number.

As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.