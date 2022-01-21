Sticker Patrol: Making Seattle Shitty Is a Full-Time Job

"Making Seattle Shitty Is a Full-Time Job"

I've said it before and I'll say it again, this guy blows. JK

Seattle’s street-sticker prophets would like to remind the city, and probably particularly the cranks at the Seattle Times Editorial Board, that it’s not anarchists on Twitter or the unhoused or Kshama Sawant making Seattle shitty—it’s Mr. B! The dude who dodges taxes, treats his workers like garbage, and looks like a Getty Image stock photo of a villain. Fun fact: I spotted this billionaire at a swanky restaurant on Capitol Hill recently and almost pooped my pants. That dude def sees all these stickers that dunk on him.

"Reactionary Recall Rejected"

Ho, ho, ho, bitch. JK

Even SANTA was against the Sawant Recall! But I guess he's a gift-communist so it makes sense?

"You Are Trans, Too"

Don't tell the gender critical! JK

Spotted downtown on Olive Way.

"Kick Cops & Corporations Out of Pride"

They don't belong. JK

Gay shame is a virus.

"Trapjaw"

Took me several tries to get this picture. JK

Mostly including this here to remind myself that I need to watch Zardoz:

"Honor Your Boundaries"

Me to me. JK

Pretty sure I saw this one on Capitol Hill

"He'll Be Back"

Lol, ok. JK

Saw this one right next to a "Let's Go Brandon" sticker in Belltown. Trump supporters are among us!

"Furries Rise Up"

Spotted near Elliott Bay Books I think. JK

I reached out to The Stranger's resident furry expert Matt Baume about what "#DrinktheWater" could possibly mean. He says he thinks it might be part of a viral marketing campaign for Dorian Electra's "My Agenda," which features furries drinking water and some giant posters urging people to "Drink the Water." If you're the furry who slapped up this sticker, please feel free to email me.

"I Closed Wolski's"

I love stickers like these. JK

"I've closed just about every bar in Milwaukee, but never Wolski's," says [OnMilwaukee contributor Dave] Begel. "And the reason is simple: the roads around there are so confusing that I figured if I closed it — which would mean I was pretty drunk — I might never get home and my wife would be even more pissed than normal. I mean you could just go in circles around there and never get out."

Ok, apparently a lot of Milwaukeeans have never actually closed Wolski's. This OnMilwaukee article tries to get to the bottom of it. I'm obsessed with this quote:

"/remindme"

Yes. JK

Hope you have a good weekend :)