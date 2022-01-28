Chilling inside until omicron blows over? You can still catch Seattle’s best nightlife on national TV: Queer/Bar’s Bosco competes on this season of RuPaul’s Drag Race on VH1.
Chilling inside until omicron blows over? You can still catch Seattle’s best nightlife on national TV: Queer/Bar’s Bosco competes on this season of RuPaul’s Drag Race on VH1. Photo by Stephen Anunson

We’re rounding up a few of our favorite Art and Performance stories published by The Stranger this month. Click on the headlines to catch up.

Want more A&P stories? Just scroll Slog every weekday. We’ve got you. (And if you’ve got us, support our work by becoming a contributor. Thank you.)


Say hi to Bosco, Seattles newest tribute to the Drag Race franchise.
Say hi to Bosco, Seattle's newest tribute to the Drag Race franchise. RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE + VIACOM


A pixel is worth a thousand words.
A pixel is worth a thousand words. COURTESY OF SEATTLE NFT MUSEUM


Pantastico entered PNBs stage as a technical marvel, and she leaves it as a great artist. Here she is displaying her unmatched strength and fluidity as Juliette in Jean-Christophe Maillots Roméo et Juliette.
Pantastico entered PNB's stage as a technical marvel, and she leaves it as a great artist. Here she is displaying her unmatched strength and fluidity as Juliette in Jean-Christophe Maillot's Roméo et Juliette. ANGELA STERLING


That, plus more takeaways from ArtsFunds COVID Cultural Impact Study.
That, plus more takeaways from ArtsFund's COVID Cultural Impact Study. COURTESY OF LANGSTON


I am once again asking... Is SoDo Seattles new party neighborhood???
I am once again asking... Is SoDo Seattle's new party neighborhood??? PHOTO BY KEITH JOHNSON, COURTESY THE COMEBACK


Marte Um (Mars One) was one of our favorites from Sundance this year. It screens at Northwest Film Forum this weekend.
Marte Um (Mars One) was one of our favorites from Sundance this year. It screens at Northwest Film Forum this weekend. SUNDANCE