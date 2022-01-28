This Month in Art and Performance: RuPaul Comes for Seattle Drag, a New Club Opens in SoDo, and an IRL Museum Opens for NFTs
Chilling inside until omicron blows over? You can still catch Seattle’s best nightlife on national TV: Queer/Bar’s Bosco competes on this season of RuPaul’s Drag Race on VH1. Photo by Stephen Anunson
Say hi to Bosco, Seattle's newest tribute to the Drag Race franchise. RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE + VIACOM
A pixel is worth a thousand words. COURTESY OF SEATTLE NFT MUSEUM
Pantastico entered PNB's stage as a technical marvel, and she leaves it as a great artist. Here she is displaying her unmatched strength and fluidity as Juliette in Jean-Christophe Maillot's Roméo et Juliette. ANGELA STERLING
That, plus more takeaways from ArtsFund's COVID Cultural Impact Study. COURTESY OF LANGSTON
I am once again asking... Is SoDo Seattle's new party neighborhood??? PHOTO BY KEITH JOHNSON, COURTESY THE COMEBACK
Marte Um (Mars One) was one of our favorites from Sundance this year. It screens at Northwest Film Forum this weekend. SUNDANCE
