This Month in Art and Performance: RuPaul Comes for Seattle Drag, a New Club Opens in SoDo, and an IRL Museum Opens for NFTs

Chilling inside until omicron blows over? You can still catch Seattle’s best nightlife on national TV: Queer/Bar’ s Bosco competes on this season of RuPaul’s Drag Race on VH1. Photo by Stephen Anunson

We’re rounding up a few of our favorite Art and Performance stories published by The Stranger this month. Click on the headlines to catch up.

Want more A&P stories? Just scroll Slog every weekday. We’ve got you. (And if you’ve got us, support our work by becoming a contributor. Thank you.)

Say hi to Bosco, Seattle's newest tribute to the Drag Race franchise. RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE + VIACOM

A pixel is worth a thousand words. COURTESY OF SEATTLE NFT MUSEUM

Pantastico entered PNB's stage as a technical marvel, and she leaves it as a great artist. Here she is displaying her unmatched strength and fluidity as Juliette in Jean-Christophe Maillot's Roméo et Juliette. ANGELA STERLING

That, plus more takeaways from ArtsFund's COVID Cultural Impact Study. COURTESY OF LANGSTON

I am once again asking... Is SoDo Seattle's new party neighborhood??? PHOTO BY KEITH JOHNSON, COURTESY THE COMEBACK