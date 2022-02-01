Capitol Hill Block Party Is Back and I Am Ready to Absolutely Lose My Shit Seeing Charli XCX Perform Next to a Gas Station

Me in July. Timothy Kenney | CHBP 2019

Charli XCX fans rejoice. This summer, the British hyperpop star will vroom vroom her way into Seattle as a headliner for the revived Capitol Hill Block Party (CHBP).

This morning, CHBP dropped a lineup that I can only describe as chaotic, glitzy, fun. Joining Ms. XCX are major acts like Diplo, Jai Wolf, millennial-favorite Toro y Moi, Zoomer favorite 100 gecs, and a bunch of others like Remi Wolf and rap wunderkind Flo Milli. Local acts like Enumclaw, The Black Tones, Archie, and The Grizzled Mighty are also part of the stellar 69+-performer lineup.

It's been over two years since the last CHBP took place in 2019, but in December the festival announced a July 22-24 return for the 24th edition of the block party. CHBP's talent buyer and program director Evan Johnson said that this summer is the "perfect time" for the party to make its comeback.

“To have something that brings a ton of people to the area and really showcases all the great parts of this neighborhood, I think [Capitol Hill Block Party] is not even just something that we want to happen, but it's something that we all kind of need to happen,” said Johnson in a recent interview.

But, of course, COVID is always waiting in the wings. While we all know from experience the pandemic can change safety protocol in a matter of weeks, CHBP will abide by local and federal guidelines when it comes to COVID safety. To enter into the festival, proof of vaccination (or a recent negative COVID test) and masks will be required for entry.

Daydream State, the producers behind CHBP, have had some experience putting on an outdoor festival during a pandemic. Last year, they threw the first-ever Day In Day Out Festival (DIDO) over Memorial Day weekend and had to scramble to fill spots after Aminé and Parisalexa both had to bow out due to illness. Johnson said DIDO taught them to be "as flexible as possible" when putting on the festival and feel prepared to safely adapt to whatever situation the pandemic throws at them.

As one of the tentpoles of Seattle summers before the pandemic, organizers are hopeful that crowds will turn out to support the tried and true formula of the block party. And as such, CHBP's footprint in the neighborhood will look much the same as it did in years past: two main outdoor stages, several indoor stages and activations, and a giant beer garden right outside the Neumos complex. They're still working on community partnerships, free programming, and new spaces for this year's edition, and they'll announce that stuff closer to the event.

"I'd like to hope that after a two year-ish hiatus that demand is higher than ever," said Johnson. "So if everything pans out the way I would like it to, I think that this is gonna be the best block party ever—also realizing that you never really know what's gonna happen."

Passes go on a limited presale starting 10 am today, running through midnight on Friday, February 4. 3-Day general admission passes will run you $150 with 3-Day VIP passes hitting $300; prices will go up after midnight on Friday. Snag presales here and use our code STRANGECHBP.

Check out the full lineup below:



DIPLO • CHARLI XCX • JAI WOLF

TORO Y MOI • 100 GECS • REMI WOLF • DANNY BROWN • FLO MILLI • TOKIMONSTA • BEACH BUNNY • DUCKWRTH • THE BETHS • EVAN GIIA • CHET PORTER • CANNONS • SUDAN ARCHIVES • MANILA KILLA • IDK • TKAY MAIDZA • MAGDALENA BAY • KENNY MASON • ELA MINUS • CHLOE MORIONDO • LIZZY MCALPINE • ENUMCLAW • MICHELLE • IAN SWEET • BOYISH • DEMPSEY HOPE • THE BLACK TONES • ARCHIE • BREAKS & SWELLS • THE MOSS • THE GRIZZLED MIGHTY • TEZATALKS • BRENT AMAKER AND THE RODEO • LIVT • ALL STAR OPERA • RUDY • LA FONDA • LINDA FROM WORK • JANG • CLAUDINE MAGBAG • BIBLIOTEKA • ARIANA DEBOO • AMONG AUTHORS • TINSLEY • ERIK WALTERS • JULIETTE • LOVELY COLOURS • JUSMONI • TODD ZACK JR. • KING YOUNGBLOOD • SMALL PAUL • LAURELI • JOZA • JANE DON’T & FRIENDS • SEA LEMON • MOTUS • DAVE SHANAE • RELL BE FREE • HHERB (LIVE SET) • CHINESE AMERICAN BEAR • HALLEY GREG • PINK BOA • ALLA • SEIICHI • GOOD JOB • OH MY EYES