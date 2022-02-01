💖 Hey Lovebirds!! 💖 Send Your Slutty Buddy a Stranger Valentine!!

💖 Tweet tweet, sweeties! 💖 Calling all lovebirds! COVID may ruin a lot of things—like the past two years—but we'll be damned if we'll let it ruin another Valentine's Day!

It's time once again for the most romance-y season of all. While The Stranger tries to avoid corniness like the plague, we do love love, fucking, and chocolate, and we especially love our annual tradition of publishing YOUR valentines to your shmoopy lil' poopy FOR FREE.

And it's SO EASY (and thoughtful!) to send your lovey yummers a wuv note for the entire world to see. Here's how:

• First go to The Stranger's Valentine submission page here!

• Compose a 150-character love note designed to moisten and/or engorge the nethers of the one (or ones!) you love. (No mean stuff, spam, or gibberish, please!)

• If you like, we'll also send your beloved an email to let them know they've received an online valentine! Just enter their email in the appropriate box. (And while you're expressing your love, if you don't mind, you can help support The Stranger by making a $5 contribution to help keep us going. No pressure, of course. But you DO love us, right?)

• Hit "SUBMIT" and your valentine will pop up in our easily searchable database that's also on this page!

✨🍑 💦💓

• Pssst. On a similar topic: Looking for something sexy and fun to do with your romance pal this February? How about watching the insanely sexy HUMP! Film Fest ? Get those tickets here , hot stuff!

So what are you waiting for? Submit your FREE Stranger Reader Valentines now through mid-February—thereby securing the love of your loved-one... FOREVER!