Hey Stoners! You’ve Got a Month to Make Your Film! We'll be blunt, you don't have a lot of time left to submit. So put down... er, pick up your bong and start shooting!

What's the best thing to watch when you’re stoned?

This is the question we ask ourselves as we float through SPLIFF submissions each year. Do you have the magic answer? Then send us your short film!

Anyone can submit to SPLIFF! If you have something you’ve been sitting on that you’d like to send in, now’s your chance! Bring that flower to the people! We're not looking for the film with the highest budget, just the highest vibes. We get a lot of amazing submissions simply shot on iPhones!



Since this is a joint effort, SPLIFF shares a percentage of every ticket sold in 2022 to filmmakers who make it into the festival! And, like every year, we have extra credit items to show that you made the film just for SPLIFF. This year, try to slip in: a, a, and/or a. As always, there's no charge to enter SPLIFF.

The new 4th Annual SPLIFF Film Festival will be in theaters on April 29 & 30 in Seattle. Stoner audiences will vote for their favorite films—for Trippiest, Funniest, Stupidest and Best in Show.

LEARN HOW TO SUBMIT HERE!