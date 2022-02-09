sticker_patrol_header.jpg
Jess Stein

"No Gods, No Trainers"
Spot the anarchy symbol.
I can't quite make out the tag, so if you know whose this is, please let me know. Also, I will never miss a nostalgic moment. I don't remember much from Pokémon, but I watched it as a kid and thought Pikachu was the cutest:

"Fuck Bezos"
Spotted near the QFC on Broadway and Pike.
For as long as I run this column, I don't think I'll ever stop running out of stickers that say "Fuck Bezos" in one way or another. Thanks Stephanie Nam for this iteration.

"Dump His Ass"
What are you waiting for?
Thanks for this sign, Jasie!

"The More You Love the More You Can"
Forgot where I saw this specific one, but its definitely inside one of the Queer/Bar bathrooms.
Generally true.

"Nonbinary Rights!"
A commonly spotted sticker.
I know that this is advocating for non-binary rights, but the "x" in front made me think for a moment that it's advocating against non-binary rights. Thought it was fun!

"Live Your Life"
Thats all you really can do!
Spotted in the U District.

"Fuck NFTs"
A cutie.
I think stickers are the anti-NFT. Made by artists for everyone, with no provenance. Both are not great for the environment though, lol.

"Alt Doomer Girl Moomin"
I would honestly date her.
I'm serious, does anyone have her IG handle?

"1312"
Love the ball gag.
Wait, is it a ball gag?

"Everyone Knows You're High Right Now :("
My biggest fear.
H/t to Chad Leonard for making this sticker. It's the sister of this meme:

As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.

