Seattle Sticker Patrol: No Gods, No Trainers

Jess Stein

"No Gods, No Trainers"

"Fuck Bezos"

"Dump His Ass"

"The More You Love the More You Can"

"Nonbinary Rights!"

"Live Your Life"

"Fuck NFTs"

"Alt Doomer Girl Moomin"

"1312"

"Everyone Knows You're High Right Now :("

I can't quite make out the tag, so if you know whose this is, please let me know . Also, I will never miss a nostalgic moment. I don't remember much from Pokémon, but I watched it as a kid and thought Pikachu was the cutest:For as long as I run this column, I don't think I'll ever stop running out of stickers that say "Fuck Bezos" in one way or another. Thanks Stephanie Nam for this iteration.Thanks for this sign, Jasie Generally true.I know that this is advocating for non-binary rights, but the "x" in front made me think for a moment that it's advocating against non-binary rights. Thought it was fun!Spotted in the U District.I think stickers are the anti-NFT. Made by artists for everyone, with no provenance. Both are not great for the environment though, lol.I'm serious, does anyone have her IG handle?Wait, is it a ball gag?H/t to Chad Leonard for making this sticker. It's the sister of this meme: