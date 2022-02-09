HUMP! Is Back on the Big Screen!

After two years of online streaming, HUMP! is back in theaters where it belongs! You know, theaters—where normal people watched porn before the internet ruined everything and the pandemic ruined everything some more. HUMP! 2022 premieres in Seattle tomorrow at On the Boards. We have shows all weekend and a special Valentine’s Day screening on Monday!

There are still some tickets left, and I will be hosting the opening weekend—including Monday’s Valentine’s Day show—and after that, drag legend Betty Wetter takes over hosting HUMP! 2022 in Seattle!

Ticket holders at HUMP! screenings in Seattle, Portland, and San Francisco will be voting for Best Sex, Best Humor, Best Kink, and Best in Show, and then HUMP! 2022 goes on tour across the country! Grab your tickets now!



