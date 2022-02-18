This Week in Worker Conquests: Roastery Boasts Votes, Crossroads in Crisis, and Legislative Workers Let Down

The latest frontier in the quest to unionize every Starbucks store. RS

The 90 workers at the Starbucks Roastery are unionizing , joining the impressive list of stores choosing solidarity around the country. They held a rally yesterday afternoon at their location on Pike and Minor. A tracker following Starbucks locations that have announced and/or filed to unionize now shows 98 spots.

A different blend brewing: Workers at the Storyville Coffee locations in Pike Place and Queen Anne are getting in on the action, too. They filed for an election yesterday. A source representing the 15 workers says, “We look forward to negotiating and creating a contract that not only stays true to our company’s motto of ‘Love Everybody’ but expands on it.” Solidarity: When slogans ain’t enough.

Crossroads in crisis: Despite voluntarily granting a union election for the workers at their Capitol Hill store, my source tells me Crossroads’ union-busters are “spreading misinformation; saying people won’t be eligible for the union, unions give out their personal info and will show up at your house. Really crazy stuff.” Their mail-in election is set to begin February 28 and run until March 28.

Want to help the cause? Show your support by signing your name to this letter to Crossroads management.

Gig workers need the Council’s help: On Wednesday Hannah laid out the details on the Pay Up ordinance, which would establish a minimum wage for people who work for app-based services. Seattle City Councilmember Lisa Herbold said she plans to introduce the bill in early March.

Legislative workers let down: As Rich reported Tuesday, our venerable public servants ran out the clock on a bill that would allow legislative workers to unionize for better working conditions. After that bill died, over 100 workers called out sick on Wednesday.

But there may still be hope. As my source puts it: “The cutoffs are nothing but a vibe. All cutoffs are an agreement passed by resolution. They can pass a resolution to make a bill not subject to a cutoff.” That is, if they care.

New Mexico teachers get a hand: New Mexico apparently cares that their teachers, WHO MOLD OUR NATION’S YOUTH, earn a living wage; a $50,000 salary floor starting July 1, to be exact. More Perfect Union has the scoop on this wild concept.

GOOD NEWS: New Mexico lawmakers unanimously approved $10,000 raises for New Mexico teachers.



Base pay for teachers will rise to $50,000, $60,000 and $70,000 on July 1. https://t.co/zFqsAeNUjy

— More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) February 17, 2022

Comedian Geoff Tate made a good point on the subject.

it’s so fucked up that every teacher has a second job and all of congress doesn’t

— the other geoff tate (@geofftate96) February 17, 2022

I love you, Jorts: The folks at CNN must be readers of this fine column, as they dedicated some internet space to our friend Jorts, the labor educating cat.

Solidarity slingshots: Speaking of our readers, a commenter on last week’s Conquests shared a helpful tip for those of you who may be considering some direct action regarding the egress of certain sea-going vessels but are finding that one egg just isn’t enough.

This seems like a good place for your weekly Amazon update. Katya Long from Business Insider reports that company workers need approval from the PR department to give interviews; someone leaked audio to VICE revealing an Amazon union-buster claiming the company might lower unionized workers’ wages to minimum wage; and the New York Times reminded folks that Amazon has been union-busting for two decades now.

JFC, NYT: Speaking of The Old Gray Lady, apparently they are asking freelancers if they’d like to accept less money to get paid at the speedy rate of THIRTY DAYS LATER. Journalism in 2022, folks.

Major League Baseball: Brace yourself for another partial MLB season (or worse). ESPN reports MLB owners proposed to cut hundreds of minor league player jobs, and a meeting with the MLBPA lasted only 15 minutes. If Spring Training even happens, minor leaguers won’t make a dime—a point MLB is defending in federal court, per The Athletic.

Joe Sheehan summed it up nicely on Twitter. Well, not nicely.

It's late and maybe I'll delete this in the morning, but I'm as down about baseball as I have ever been. 1981, 1994, Donnie's last game, the Jeff Weaver game...nothing ever felt like this. The owners control access to baseball and they *do not care* whether we have a 2022 season.

— Joe Sheehan (@joe_sheehan) February 17, 2022

Frontline workers win: In a happy update from last month, workers at the Black Panther-founded Carolyn Downs Family Medical Center in the Central District won their union vote, 75-23.

Truck drivers stand up: More Perfect US reported on a groundbreaking union campaign that could finally bring some well-deserved protections to truck drivers.

NEW: Truck drivers at the Port of LA are leading a groundbreaking union campaign.



Their employer XPO systematically misclassifies them as 'contractors' so it can deny them basic benefits & rights.



A victory could set a historic precedent for misclassified workers nationwide. pic.twitter.com/x3wjX453qe

— More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) February 14, 2022

Roofing company fined: Washington State Department of Labor & Industries fined IKO Pacific in Sumas, WA, nearly $98,000 after the agency found 17 violations, including negligence that led to a worker’s death last July.

Office workers don’t want to work in offices: Fortune reported only 3% of white collar workers want to go back to the office full-time, according to a report furnished by Advanced Workplace Associates, proud owners of one of the most made-up sounding business names of all time.

