A Top Pick This Week: The Art of Sci Fi: Metropolis



One of the main characters of the movie Metropolis is a mad scientist named Rotwang, which means “rosy-cheeked” in German but sure sounds gross to an English ear. That is but one of the nuances of this silent 1927 film that are easily lost in translation, which is why it is so helpful to have an expert guide you through the viewing experience. Scarecrow Video kicks off their latest discussion series with a slate of talks about science fiction, starting with a Metropolis discussion on March 5. Participants are expected to watch the film on their own beforehand, and then join the Zoom call for a conversation led by Scarecrow Historian-Programmer in Residence Robert Horton. Future titles will include Invasion of the Body Snatchers, 2001: A Space Odyssey, and Children of Men, none of which have a single Rotwang.

The Metropolis discussion is Saturday, March 5, at 2 pm via Zoom.

