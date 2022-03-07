Catch Up on the Stories You Missed with This Reading List!

Seattle's art scenes are undergoing a sort of springtime resurgence. In the drag world, there are not one but two 10-week-long competitions happening right now. Matt Baume

We’re rounding up some of our favorite Art and Performance stories published by The Stranger last month. Click on the headlines to catch up.

Scroll Slog every weekday for more A&P stories. We’ve got you. (And if you’ve got us, support our work by becoming a contributor. Thank you.)

Guess how much it cost the 5th Ave Theatre to keep these two from getting COVID-19? TRACY MARTIN, COURTESY 5TH AVE

A new Netflix documentary shows how Boeing's cost-cutting measures cost lives. COURTESY NETFLIX

Not even your mom's iTunes is safe. COURTESY OF ENUMCLAW

It's been a long few years, but the next generation of Seattle drag is ready to bloom. Matt Baume

The moment Sinéad O'Connor crossed that line. STILL FROM "NOTHING COMPARES"—COURTESY OF SUNDANCE FILM FESTIVAL

Seattle, say hello to Cherry. It's the new home of Re-bar's long-running house night, Flammable. Kremwerk

Seattle, 2022. CB

Sex! Murder! Cults! Nymphomaniacs! Ninjas! Demon babies! Aliens! The sitcom Soap, which ran from 1977 to 1981, managed to parody just about every soap opera trope at some point in its run. SOAP

When I first saw that the War on Drugs were playing two nights at Paramount Theatre, one of Seattle's largest performance venues, I was aghast. How?! Why?! LISA HAGEN GLYNN