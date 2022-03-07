Catch Up on the Stories You Missed with This Reading List!
Seattle's art scenes are undergoing a sort of springtime resurgence. In the drag world, there are not one but two 10-week-long competitions happening right now. Matt Baume
We’re rounding up some of our favorite Art and Performance stories published by The Stranger
last month. Click on the headlines to catch up.
Guess how much it cost the 5th Ave Theatre to keep these two from getting COVID-19? TRACY MARTIN, COURTESY 5TH AVE
A new Netflix documentary shows how Boeing's cost-cutting measures cost lives. COURTESY NETFLIX
Not even your mom's iTunes is safe. COURTESY OF ENUMCLAW
It's been a long few years, but the next generation of Seattle drag is ready to bloom. Matt Baume
The moment Sinéad O'Connor crossed that line. STILL FROM "NOTHING COMPARES"—COURTESY OF SUNDANCE FILM FESTIVAL
Seattle, say hello to Cherry. It's the new home of Re-bar's long-running house night, Flammable. Kremwerk
Seattle, 2022. CB
Sex! Murder! Cults! Nymphomaniacs! Ninjas! Demon babies! Aliens! The sitcom Soap, which ran from 1977 to 1981, managed to parody just about every soap opera trope at some point in its run. SOAP
When I first saw that the War on Drugs were playing two nights at Paramount Theatre, one of Seattle's largest performance venues, I was aghast. How?! Why?! LISA HAGEN GLYNN
Unstreamable is a column that finds films and TV shows you can't watch on major streaming services in the United States. ANGELS AND INSECTS
