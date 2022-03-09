Slog AM: Fentanyl Use Is Way Up Across the State, Man With a Pig Heart Dies, My Allergies Are Absolutely Ass Right Now

Experts have found the wreck of famed explorer Ernest Shackleton's ship, Endurance, in the Antarctic 106 years after it got crushed in the ice and sank, reports the New York Times. For two weeks, a crew searched the freezing waters before finding the ship at the bottom of the treacherous Weddell Sea. The 144-foot long vessel is upright and in excellent condition, thanks to a lack of wood-eating marine organisms in the waters. In total, the expedition cost $10 million (from a private donor) and a NatGeo documentary about it is dropping on Disney+. More pics here

Goodbye Everyday Music, hello...furniture store? CHS Blawg reports that online furniture retailer Joybird will move into the space f.k.a. Everyday Music. The neighborhood blog notes that the 6,200 square-foot space was on the commercial lease market for around $25,709 a month. Great, well, I'm excited to start the tradition of getting blasted on expensive brunch mimosas at Oddfellows and then lying down on thousand dollar couches I can't afford right after. A quintessentially Capitol Hill experience!

Redmond man sentenced to five years of probation for selling fake COVID-19 vaccines: According to prosecutors, 57-year-old Johnny Stine used social media to hawk his fake coronavirus cure and traveled "to at least five states" to sell it to customers for $400 to $1,000 per shot, reports KING 5. In addition to probation, Stine must pay $246,986. Everybody wants to play god.

A potential COVID memorial day on its way: Though most seem keen on forgetting that these past few years even happened, other advocates are pressing for an engrained day of remembrance. Marked by COVID is a group leading an effort to establish a memorial to this pandemic, which has killed nearly one million Americans, reports NPR. There are several ideas being floated for a physical memorial, which includes an augmented reality element. Currently, Congress is in the beginning stages of considering resolutions to create a COVID memorial day. March is a heavy time.

Updates on the Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine has asked for a temporary ceasefire to make necessary repairs on the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, which is at risk of a radiation leak because of an extended electricity outage (but there's "no critical impact on safety," says the International Atomic Energy Agency). Vice President Selina Meyer Kamala Harris is headed to Poland on a unity trip, but it's a little awkward because the Pentagon just shot down the country's idea to share fighter jets with Ukraine. Mariupol is getting heavily bombarded by Russian missiles, with one airstrike hitting a maternity hospital, leaving women in labor and children under tons of rubble. Congress has put together a $13.6 billion emergency aid package to Ukraine. And after 13 days of fighting, more than 2 million Ukrainians have fled the country seeking safety.

Mariupol. Direct strike of Russian troops at the maternity hospital. People, children are under the wreckage. Atrocity! How much longer will the world be an accomplice ignoring terror? Close the sky right now! Stop the killings! You have power but you seem to be losing humanity. pic.twitter.com/FoaNdbKH5k

— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 9, 2022

The man with the first pig heart transplant has died two months after the landmark procedure. Doctors at the University of Maryland Medical Center, where the procedure was performed, didn't give a cause of death, just saying that "his condition had begun deteriorating several days earlier."

Ballard Market gets a new name: Town & Country Market. Thrilling. The owners say it's to "bring all six of stores under its family name," reports MyBallard. Nothing else will change about the market, however, the Ballard Market sign WILL come down on March 15, with the letters either being repurposed or auctioned off. Can't wait to see at least a couple letters popping up in Seattle-area interior decorating TikToks in the coming months.

Fentanyl use in Washington climbed to "stunning" levels in 2021: That's according to a survey from UW's Addiction, Drug & Alcohol Institute. The group surveyed 955 people at syringe-service programs in the state, reports KIRO. Last year, 42% of respondents said they had used fentanyl in the last three months compared to 18% of respondents in 2019. People are also moving away from injecting the drug and towards smoking it, which complicates harm reduction services geared towards folks who inject drugs. Read the full report here.

Today's tree pollen count: Is blessedly moderate, but I'm still feeling fucked up. Got any allergy remedies you can recommend? Respectfully (!!!!) let me know in the comments.

And the weather: Is chilly! This morning saw super dense fog in the Seattle area, but we are forecasted to have a mostly sunny day with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Obsessed with NWS Seattle quoting SNL's best character Stefon:

Quite the view from the Space Needle webcam this morning...fog, city lights, and even Venus in the upper left.



At the risk of sounding like Stefon from Saturday Night Live, "This place has everything". #wawx pic.twitter.com/y7PzUsY9NU

— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) March 9, 2022

One dead, another in critical condition after a fall on Mount Hood: According to Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, the two climbers fell 200 feet in Leuthold Couloir area of the mountain on Sunday, reports the Seattle Times. However, it took until Monday for teams to reach the climbers due to high winds and inhospitable conditions. Rescuers were able to snag the one alive climber, but left the dead climber in place "until conditions improved."

Travis Scott has launched a new event safety initiative called Project HEAL following the tragedy of his 2021 Astroworld Festival, which was dubbed a "mass casualty incident" after 10 people were crushed to death. According to Pitchfork, the project is broken into four categories: a Waymon Webster HBCU scholarship fund, an expansion of the CACT.US Youth Design Center, free mental health resources, and a U.S. Conference of Mayors Task Force of Event Safety. Scott has also put up millions in funding commitments.

The Senate passed a sweeping bipartisan bill that would overhaul the US Postal Service: After clearing the House last month, the Postal Service Reform Act will save the USPS nearly $50 billion (!!!!) over the next 10 years. The legislation also modernizes the service's operations by requiring it "to create an online dashboard with local and national delivery time data," reports CNN. Biden is expected to John Hancock the measure soon.

Ever wanted to be the executive director of a Seattle-area historical society? How quaint! You're in luck—the Southwest Seattle Historical Society is looking for a new ED who will be responsible "for the day-to-day management of the society, including the Log House Museum, focusing on its fundraising, community outreach, administration, and financial management." If that sounds like you or a loved one, then go here. H/t to West Seattle Blawg.

For your listening pleasure: Ludacris's "Rollout (My Business)."