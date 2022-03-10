Out Today: Submerged: Hidden Depths

Yes yes yes, the weather is starting to get very nice this month, but have you considered: Video games?

SUBMERGED: HIDDEN DEPTHS

I am too easily seduced by games in the “relaxsploration” genre, but I make no apologies. Explore a ruined, submerged city, seeking clues about its destruction and a way to restore what was lost. Beautiful, vibrant colors, intriguing architecture, and lush organic plantlife abound amidst abandoned stone structures and crumbling metal skyscrapers. In an interesting twist, there are two player-characters, each with different abilities, and you switch between them to proceed through the ruins. A follow-up to the 2015 game Submerged, there’s no combat whatsoever here — just curious exploration, collection, and serene laid-back dolphin-friendly vibes.

