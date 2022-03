New Savage Lovecast: With Former Republican Strategist, Tim Miller

Gather round listeners, and hear the gruesome tale of a spit roasting mishap.

A Ukrainian queer woman living in Canada is horrified and heartbroken that her Russian grandmother is not only homophobic, but pro-Putin as well. How do you maintain a relationship with such a person?

On the Magnum, Dan chats with his old enemy, reformed Republican strategist Tim Miller from The Bulwark about Florida’s reprehensible “Don’t Say Gay “ bill.

And finally! Dan offers THE definition of sex.

