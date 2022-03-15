Slog PM: U.S. Government May Allow Us to Have More Sunlight, the City Attorney Made a Naughty List, and Texas Lawmakers Talk About Porn

I tried to take a picture of the sun today. It did not go well, so here is a past sunny day from Charles. Charles Mudede

Today City Attorney Ann Davison announced a new program to figure out who is stealing all the fucking flat screens from Target. So far, this “High Utilizer Initiative” has identified 118 individuals who are responsible for over 2,400 criminal cases over the past five years. These cases include about 1,000 theft charges, almost 600 trespassing charges, about 400 assaults, and just over 100 weapons violations. The program appears to just be the latest edition of Scott Lindsay’s “prolific offender report,” which downtown business groups published in 2019. Lindsay now works as Deputy City Attorney.

The goal aligns with this administration's “holistic” and “collaborative” approach (which so far seems very one-sided) to misdemeanors, as the CAO will coordinate with the cops, the King County Prosecutor’s Office, the jail, and “service providers” to “improve outcomes” for the people the cops arrest a lot for committing low-level crimes.

Screaming, crying, throwing up: I want to take some credit for this. My advocacy for more sunny days deserves recognition.

This is huge: the Senate just PASSED my bipartisan bill, the Sunshine Protection Act, to make #DaylightSavingTime permanent.



We're one step closer to never having to change our clocks again—good riddance. 🌞 pic.twitter.com/1eW6Zc6Fqa

— Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) March 15, 2022

Some haters: Many, many sad Twitterers rained on my parade by pointing out that if the president signs this into law, mornings will be dark until like 9 am in the winter. At first, I wanted to lash out. Demand that the know-it-alls shut the fuck up. But I drank some water. I remembered to be critical of systems and gentle to people. And now, I will just say that the problem is not about beginning or ending the 9-to-5 workday in the dark, but rather why the fuck should we allow work to take up all of our sunlit hours?

Let us not praise these people: While many celebrated the effort to pass the Sunshine Protection Act, we must remember that today the senate also failed to advanced the Paycheck Fairness Act, which aimed to address the gender pay gap.

Spokane is built different: So I wrote a little story on the unclear timeline for the return of in-person council meetings. But apparently Spokane ain't afraid of some friendly aerosol particles. On Monday, Spokane City Council returned to in-person meetings. According to reporter Daniel Walters, all of the council members were unmasked.

Amazon is scared of the problem it helped to create: Amazon moved workers from its office on 3rd and Pine due to a recent surge in violent crime. Maybe if we could just tax the absolute shit out of them, we could address poverty, homelessness, and crime.

GOP cat fight: According to reporter Jim Brunner’s inbox (which I trust with my life), former state GOP chair Chris Vance will challenge founding member of the state Senate’s Freedom Caucus Phil Fortunato (R-Auburn).

SEA to rally: Continuing a long history of disagreements over the district’s COVID-19 policies, the teachers' union will rally tomorrow evening, demanding that the Seattle Public School District listen to teachers and students about the decision to end the mask mandate.

Seattle School District stomps all over our bargaining rights and the School Board is meeting REMOTELY?



SPS needs to respect educators, students, and families. Not force top down decision making.



Join us TOMORROW for a rally. Wednesday 5pm at John Standard Center. Wear red! pic.twitter.com/Sgv66yAW8W

— Stan🌹 (@strsta11) March 15, 2022

Disney hates gay people: Queer Disney Adults are at a crossroads as Disney employees criticize The Walt Disney Company’s statement on Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Bob Chapek sent along an apology note for the company’s bothsidesism, but the employees are asking Disney do more. In an open letter, Disney employees demanded the company stop funding politicians involved in the bill, and donate to The Trevor Project, among other demands.

Black renters bare the brunt of evictions: After the eviction moratorium ended in Indianapolis, the consequences of segregation continue to burden Black neighborhoods and benefit white landlords. According to the New Republic, these dynamics exist in cities across the nation.

PORN PORN PORN PORN PORN: In a renaissance of book banning, Texas Republicans want pornography out of school libraries. But porn is sorta in the eye the beholder. What these Texas Republicans call pornographic or obscene might be just a night with the girlies for Seattleites. Here's what these guys consider to be porn.

FOX reporters die on the job: FOX announced that 55 year-old video journalist Pierre Zakrzewski and 24 year-old freelance journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova were killed outside Kyiv after their vehicle was struck by incoming fire Monday.

Daffodils: This is a little preemptive, but Sunday is Pike Place Market’s 25th annual Daffodil Day. Daffodils bloom in early spring, and they are used as an indicator that winter is at last over. They are my very favorite flower, and you can grab a complimentary bundle under the Clock & Sign Entrance at the market.

Free Palestine, fuck Yolanda, free my girl Bella: Bella Hadid, who is Dutch and Palestinian, got a nose job when she was 14. 14! Her mom wouldn’t let her or her sister Gigi eat, but apparently she was cool with a nose job that now Bella thinks erased part of her Palestinian ancestry. Hate it.