Next Week: Seattle's Lemon Boy 🍋 Plays Sunset Tavern

Catch this trio opening for Ohmme on Monday. Provided by Lemon Boy | Photo by Danny Ngan

Seattle-based band Lemon Boy is a perfect mix of sweet, sour, and PUNK! Composed of guitarist Yasiman "Yaz" Ahsani, bassist Nicole Giusti, and drummer Myriah Hernandez-Charbeneau, the trio's music pulls from pop, punk, rock, and riot grrrl. Seattle's DIY feminist music scene is also a heavy influence.

Though they only have three recorded songs out since playing their first show last September, the band's catchy, guitar-driven hooks will rattle around your brain for weeks. On songs like "Sugar Daddy," Lemon Boy wryly laments the white supremacist patriarchy in which we all live and yearns for a world where we can just smoke weed and masturbate. "Sugar Daddy / It's not your fault we live in a society / Girlboss, gaslight, gatekeep / I wanna touch myself and smoke some weed," Giusti sweetly sings on the track.

And on Monday, you'll have a chance to catch Lemon Boy in action when they open for Chicago-based band Ohmme who is sliding through the recently renovated Sunset Tavern in Ballard. Lemon Boy's angsty-yet-vulnerable tunes perfectly set up Ohmme's Macie Stewart and Sima Cunningham, two seasoned multi-instrumentalists with harmonizing vocals and fuzzy guitars. It'll be a great time!

Ohmme and Lemon Boy play on Monday at the Sunset Tavern. Doors are at 7:30 pm, show starts at 8 pm. Tickets are $16. More here.