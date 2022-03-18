sticker_patrol_header.jpg
Jess Stein

"Your Girlfriend Is Smarter Than You"
A good one.
Thanks, Chunky Brewster! Incredibly, I think I've linked this song here before, but I'm putting it here again because I love this lil' throwback:

"People Are Uncivilized"

Me whenever I open Twitter.
Spotted this beauty last weekend. Thanks as always, Starhead Boy!

"A.D.H.D."
Meme stickers strike again.
Went through my archive and found this one from a while ago. I've really not been seeing as many meme stickers around this season as I did during the summer! (Except the next one, lol.)

"Willem Dafoe"
A moldy orange.
Oh—it's a meme. From Know Your Meme:
On June 2nd, 2021, artist Alvaro Urbano posted a photograph of Willem Dafoe smoking a cigarette and two oranges, one of them moldy, to Instagram. According to the description of the photograph provided by Urbano, the oranges and the cigarette were a part of his installation for the thriller film Inside, which stars Dafoe as a thief attempting to steal valuable works of art. The oranges are props made from reinforced concrete.

"Exactly Where You Need to Be"
I needed this message!
Thanks, Soup Problems! The two-headed deer is beautiful.

"Snail with an Umbrella"
Another snail in the column this week.
Thanks, Jackie Harris! A sweet shelled gastropod to start your weekend with!

As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.

