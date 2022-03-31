SIFF 2022 Tickets Are on Sale Today—Here's What to See

Tickets for this year's Seattle International Film Festival , which is returning this year with both in-person and virtual screenings, go on sale to the general public today at 10 am. The lineup dropped yesterday, and there's a lot to choose from, with 262 films over 11 days (April 14–24).

To help you narrow it down, we've rounded up all of our top picks on our guide to what to see at SIFF, where you can browse our recommendations by venue and date, check out trailers, get tickets, and more.

Some of this year's biggest movies include Spin Me Round (featuring Alison Brie and Aubrey Plaza), The Duke (with Helen Mirren and Jim Broadbent), the opening night film Navalny, the closing night film Call Jane (with Elizabeth Banks), and Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, a big-screen adaptation of Jenny Slate's short films. We'd recommend grabbing tickets to those early.

You can also browse all of our top picks by venue: Check out our recommendations for SIFF Cinema Egyptian, SIFF Cinema Uptown, Ark Lodge Cinemas, Shoreline Community College, and AMC Pacific Place. Plus, don't miss the opening night film, Navalny, at the Paramount.

In addition to checking out our SIFF guide, stay tuned to Slog for additional festival coverage as the event approaches.

Happy moviegoing!