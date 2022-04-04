This Friday: Two Dumbasses at The Neptune

While we sit around waiting for Zefram Cochrane to be born, what better way to wile away the years than with a live podcast recording of The Greatest Generation, a casual often-tipsy exploration of every morsel of Star Trek. Join hosts Adam Pranica (Seattle) and Benjamin Ahr Harrison (Los Angeles, but nobody’s perfect) for a meandering chit-chat about Klingons and transparent aluminium and hand-waving about the post-scarcity economy of the 23rd century. Part of their multi-city Double Dumbass tour, this recording will focus on Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home, in which the crew of the Enterprise must travel back in time to the 1980s to exact vengeance on an evil pair of humpback whales. Masks and proof of vaccination are required, but what is NOT required is any knowledge of Star Trek as the show is really just an excuse for a crowd of doofus nerds to have a good time and make each other laugh. If podcasts have been your primary form of interpersonal communication for the last two years, this is a peachy way to ease back into being around other human beings again, if humans are your thing.