Stranger Suggests: Mourning Sickness

We have local drag tornado Monday Mourning to thank for a new cult-classic screening series that launches this Sunday with the Cher/Christina Aguilera object d’art Burlesque. “My goal is to bring camp back into the cinema, resurrecting cult classics for the silver screen once more,” Mourning declares. This is no mere sit-down affair; Mourning Sickness promises plenty of twists and turns before, during, and after the movie. Local burlesque crowd-pleasers Willy Nilly and Ruby Mimosa will perform an elaborate pre-show, and audience members are encouraged to come dressed to impress for a Burlesque-themed costume contest.

The series will continue with screenings every couple of months; look forward to Mommie Dearest in July, Showgirls in October, and Romy and Michelle’s High School Reunion in January of 2023. All excellent picks! “Something that fascinates me about cult classics is the culture behind them,” Mourning says. “I can say ‘no wire hangers ever,’ and at least five people will chime in with ‘Tina, bring me the ax.’ This series is for those people.”

Additional surprises may wait in the dark: Mourning teases that she’s planning a few interactive (or interruptive) moments that will occur during each film, Rocky Horror Picture Show style.

“Seattle drag needs a space for something that celebrates cinema,” says Morning. We don’t have an altar to worship at. That’s why I invented this series, for the people who adore these films.”

Mourning Sickness kicks off this Sunday, April 17 at Northwest Film Forum. Doors are at 7 pm, performance and costume contest is at 8, and Cher-time is 8:45.