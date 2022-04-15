Seattle Sticker Patrol: 💦💦💦

Jess Stein

A Crucial Part of Any Well-Balanced Diet

I mean...they said it... JK

Spotted this one outside the unionized Starbucks on E Denny and Broadway. Not sure if its placement means anything, just thought I should note it.

Bad Vibes ONLY

You dancing around in your well-lit kitchen while listening to Stevie Wonder? It's KILLING people!!! JK

A tip o' the hat to King of Creatures for this bad boy.

A Label Maker Put to Good Use

Spotted somewhere on the Hill. JK

If only it were that easy.

Look at This Punk

Is this sticker considered stealing? Genuine question. JK

This appears to be one of Larva Labs' famous (and expensive) Crypto Punk NFTs . I'm not quite sure who owns this Punk if it is, indeed, one that belongs to Larva Labs. In any case, this sticker is cooler than any NFT will ever be.

This Is What I've Been Saying

Spotted in Fremont, because of course. JK

But sometimes!! Art IS bullshit. Very necessarily so. Kinda like this....

Can't Remember If I've Posted This One Already

But posting again, just for good measure. JK

Happy weekend, everyone!