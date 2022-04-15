Is this sticker considered stealing? Genuine question. JK
This appears to be one of Larva Labs' famous (and expensive) Crypto Punk NFTs. I'm not quite sure who owns this Punk if it is, indeed, one that belongs to Larva Labs. In any case, this sticker is cooler than any NFT will ever be.
This Is What I've Been Saying
Spotted in Fremont, because of course.JK
But sometimes!! Art IS bullshit. Very necessarily so. Kinda like this....
An unforgettable weekend of art, film, performance, readings, dance parties, and more!
The Stranger depends on your continuing support to provide articles like this one. In return, we pledge our ongoing commitment to truthful, progressive journalism and serving our community. So if you’re able, please consider a small recurring contribution. Thank you—you are appreciated!