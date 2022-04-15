Stranger Suggests at #SIFF2022: Sweetheart Deal 🕴🏻

SWEETHEART DEAL

USA, 2022, 98 min, Dir. Elisa Levine, Gabriel Miller USA, 2022, 98 min, Dir. Elisa Levine, Gabriel Miller

Courtesy SIFF

Do not miss this documentary. It's Seattle noir at its finest. Raindrops on windows, long nights, dusky downtown, the underworld of Aurora Avenue. The moody documentary is about four women who, for a considerable length of time, sold sex on the street to pay for drugs. We see them walking Aurora, entering cars, shooting up. We also see them exploited by an elderly man who dressed like a hippy but turned out to be a monster.

Sweetheart Deal screens at AMC Pacific Place on Monday, April 18, and SIFF Cinema Uptown at Wednesday, April 20.