"Seriously, people are playing with fire," wrote my colleague Charles Mudede, an avowed rat hater, on Slack when I sent him the picture. "Rats and pigeons hugging is a sign of the apocalypse. I would much rather see horsemen in the sky than this shit." This is still a very sweet sentiment. If you know who made this, please let me know!
I Can't Believe There Are So Many Ways to Dunk on Jeff Bezos
subSPACE has some great stickers around the city.JK
I believe we're probably five years away from Bezos announcing that he's used his billions to develop tech that makes him immortal.
Another Guest Sticker
Peep the diapers.Matt Baume
My colleague Matt found this one "at that super weird intersection at the south end of the Ballard bridge, where Nickerson and a bunch of others all come together." A+ content!
"This Is From Mathilda"
You've seen Léon: The Professional, right?JK
I haven't seen this movie in years, but adding it to my watch list this weekend. I imagine the weird quasi-relationship between between Mathilda and Léon will have aged super poorly, but I'll report back once I've seen it again.
Starring Mary Elizabeth Mastrontonio and David Strathairn, Ghosts resonates with startling contemporary power.
