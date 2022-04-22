Seattle Sticker Patrol: You Will Forget All of This

Jess Stein

Just In Case You Weren't Thinking About it...

How's your Friday going? JK

Ok, But Why Do We Have to Put "Queer" in Quotation Marks?

Spotted in Pony last night. Casimir Kotarski

A Sticker Intervention!

But what if your bros also like toes? JK

If You See a Pigeon and a Rat Hugging, Run

Me and Charles' worst nightmare. JK

I Can't Believe There Are So Many Ways to Dunk on Jeff Bezos

subSPACE has some great stickers around the city. JK

Another Guest Sticker

Peep the diapers. Matt Baume

"This Is From Mathilda"

You've seen Léon: The Professional, right? JK

What—you really think I'd pass up the opportunity to reference Rutger Hauer in Blade Runner? Take it away, Roy Batty:Got this sticker pic from my friend Casimir. What's the animal depicted do you think? A dog? Some sort of dragon? In any case, I love it when a sticker tries to start beef!Original sticky from Chunky Brewster . Love an on-the-street conversation."Seriously, people are playing with fire," wrote my colleague Charles Mudede, an avowed rat hater, on Slack when I sent him the picture. "Rats and pigeons hugging is a sign of the apocalypse. I would much rather see horsemen in the sky than this shit." This is still a very sweet sentiment. If you know who made this, please let me know I believe we're probably five years away from Bezos announcing that he's used his billions to develop tech that makes him immortal.My colleague Matt found this one "at that super weird intersection at the south end of the Ballard bridge, where Nickerson and a bunch of others all come together." A+ content!I haven't seen this movie in years, but adding it to my watch list this weekend. I imagine the weird quasi-relationship between between Mathilda and Léon will have aged super poorly, but I'll report back once I've seen it again.