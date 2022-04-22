1647632056-sticker_patrol_header.jpg
Just In Case You Weren't Thinking About it...
Hows your Friday going?
How's your Friday going? JK
What—you really think I'd pass up the opportunity to reference Rutger Hauer in Blade Runner? Take it away, Roy Batty:

Ok, But Why Do We Have to Put "Queer" in Quotation Marks?
Spotted in Pony last night.
Got this sticker pic from my friend Casimir. What's the animal depicted do you think? A dog? Some sort of dragon? In any case, I love it when a sticker tries to start beef!

A Sticker Intervention!
But what if your bros also like toes?
Original sticky from Chunky Brewster. Love an on-the-street conversation.

If You See a Pigeon and a Rat Hugging, Run
Me and Charles worst nightmare.
"Seriously, people are playing with fire," wrote my colleague Charles Mudede, an avowed rat hater, on Slack when I sent him the picture. "Rats and pigeons hugging is a sign of the apocalypse. I would much rather see horsemen in the sky than this shit." This is still a very sweet sentiment. If you know who made this, please let me know!

I Can't Believe There Are So Many Ways to Dunk on Jeff Bezos
Sub Space has some great stickers around the city.
I believe we're probably five years away from Bezos announcing that he's used his billions to develop tech that makes him immortal.

Another Guest Sticker
Peep the diapers.
My colleague Matt found this one "at that super weird intersection at the south end of the Ballard bridge, where Nickerson and a bunch of others all come together." A+ content!

"This Is From Mathilda"
Youve seen Leon: The Professional, right?
I haven't seen this movie in years, but adding it to my watch list this weekend. I imagine the weird quasi-relationship between between Mathilda and Léon will have aged super poorly, but I'll report back once I've seen it again.

As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.

