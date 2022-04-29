Slog PM: Unnaturally Huge Issaquah Bear Still on the Loose, Washington Has the 8th Highest GDP in US, The Nightmare Cruise Ships Are Back

Poor Seattle... Charles Mudede

Sponsored Seattle Opera presents: The Marriage of Figaro at McCaw Hall Count and servant go head-to-head in a traditional production of Mozart's beloved farce, May 7–22.

The animal, which is said to be "unnaturally large," loves, of course, human garbage and making a mess of things. And yet no one can catch the damn bear and restore order to this suburb, which keeps growing more and more into the wild. Writes Paige Cornwell of the Seattle Times : "The most recent capture attempt concluded last week, after WDFW workers deployed four culvert traps in the Squak Mountain area." All of this hard work ended with nothing, not even a picture of the massive bear. "[T]rash, pet food, bird feeders or grills, or of campers improperly storing food"? These are the bare necessities, the bare necessities.

As April comes to an end, the petals of cherry blossoms are falling. The wind carries them away. And if enough of them fall together, they can pink-carpet a sidewalk. And one feels like a love-sad king or queen or both at once when walking on beauty that's wasted and soon to become mush and mulch. Pink petals on the soles of your shoes.

As for the day that's turning toward the night:



Nifty sixty?



Temps could rise to the coveted 60-degree mark today—for just the fourth time this month. 🤞

— Seattle Weather Blog (@KSeattleWeather) April 29, 2022

Those monsters of what the Marxist geographer David Harvey calls "experiential consumption," meaning forms of consumption that are transient, and therefore more profitable (can't keep them), cruise ships, have returned to Seattle. KIRO 7: "Businesses in Western Washington are getting a boost as more cruise ships arrive and depart from Seattle." Seattle expects to see around 300 of these entropy accelerating machines this year alone.

When will we go back to the future:



Just thinking about how the Seattle-Everett Interurban was killed off in 1939. pic.twitter.com/fnBTyBub3O

— The Urbanist (@UrbanistOrg) April 29, 2022



In today's episode of Seattle is dying: "Pendleton Woolen Mills is returning to downtown Seattle with a new store near Pike Place Market." Puget Sound Business Journal has this story, which, of course, is about a city that's sinking under the weight of too much of everything that's very, very bad.

KOMO? "Because of robberies and shootings, threats from people on drugs and homeless campers, some local business owners say their employees are afraid to return to work." On this station, the apocalypse has no end. It's trouble every day in one of the richest cities in the world.

Did you know that Washington State has the 8th highest GDP in the US? It's over $630 billion. And over half of that amount is concentrated in the Seattle area ($378 billion).



As of Q3 2020 Washington State has the 8th highest GDP in the nation. pic.twitter.com/zEED08YdQT

— Ethan Davenport🌽🌽🌽🌽 (@edavenport933) February 6, 2021

The fact that people sleep on our street is the first crime. The other crimes are made meaningless by the sheer scale of the greed in this region.

If we looked at the GDP of Washington state compared to every other country in the world with universal healthcare, it wouldn't even be in the bottom half. Washington can absolutely afford #MedicareForAll if Brunei, Cyprus, and Bahrain can. pic.twitter.com/uUAWMa5y4K

— Andre Stackhouse 🍎 (@CaptainStack) May 3, 2021

Against this background of mind-boggling greed and social mean-spiritedness, the recent tweet by Seattle Times' Jim Brunner about how "Washington Democrats are setting up 'hotline' to report people spotted gathering signatures for an initiative to repeal capital-gains tax" sounds exactly like the ravings of a man whose mind has turned into green cheese.

If you need a place to escape Seattle's right, which howls at the moon at every opportunity, every incident at an encampment ("Suspect held after beating homeless man with axe, pole during attack at SoDo encampment"), then I recommend visiting MOTHERLAND, an exhibit by Black Imagination's Natasha Marin. It is, I think, one of her warmest works, and is mostly composed of African textiles that are transformed into eggs. Some say the beautiful are not yet born. In each of these eggs, we see the beautiful about to be born.



Courtesy Natasha Marin

Happy #ArborDay! This beautiful Deodar Cedar graces the traffic circle at King St and 16th in the Central District. Traffic calming, and just generally calming to look at. Deodar is considered a divine tree among Hindus, and originates from the Himalayas. #EvergreenStreetTrees pic.twitter.com/BKzasxIUjM

— Seattle Street Trees (@TreesOfSeattle) April 29, 2022

What a wonderful marriage this is.Traffic circles are far better for the city than traffic lights.

Say it ain't so, Boris Becker! The Sun, the best place for news of this kind: "The three-time Wimbledon winner and BBC pundit, 54, was found guilty of flouting insolvency rules by concealing more than £2.5million in cash, shares and property." The sentence is for two-and-a-half years. Becker is only 54, and apparently still worth £800,000, so he will be aite.

Andrew Sullivan has obviously never read Karl Marx. He wants to cancel the philosopher, but woke people won't let this happen. Sullivan has no idea that orthodox economics actually did cancel Marx, and also John Maynard Keynes, for that matter. Sullivan is a hack. And the Enlightenment is either overrated or completely misunderstood.

Are you ready to be amazed? Of course you are. Here is Art Tatum's extraordinary "Elegy." Listen and be amazed because this is how god walks into a room.

