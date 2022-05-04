Stranger Suggests You Go to the Seattle Trans Film Fest, TRANSLations

Framing Agnes has got a lot of hype! Courtesy of Translations

Spring is a glorious time, partly because it unspools in a long string of film festivals: Seattle Black Film Festival last week, Seattle International Film Festival the weeks before. Now pirouetting into the fray is Three Dollar Bill Cinema's TRANSlations: Seattle Trans Film Fest , which shows films by, for, and about trans, non-binary, and gender non-conforming people. Kicking off on Thursday, May 5, the 2022 edition will be a mix of virtual and in-person screenings and events.

All of the features are available to screen at home—as long as you're streaming from the United States! Some films that immediately jump out to me are Horacio Alcalà's Finlandia, which my colleague Chase Burns called "ornate, lyrical" and "continuously surprising." Another big get for the fest is Chase Joynt's Framing Agnes, a documentary that reexamines trans participants in a UCLA sex study from 1958. It took home Sundance's Audience Award and Innovator Prize earlier this year. Both Finlandia and Framing Agnes will screen IRL at Northwest Film Forum on May 7 for TRANSlations Mxxtape program alongside Nicola Mai's Caer and a short film package. I'm also super excited for the fest's (virtual) special retrospective screening of Harry Dodge and Silas Howard's trans masc early 2000s buddy comedy By Hook or By Crook. Lots of great things to watch!

TRANSlations: Seattle Trans Film Fest runs from May 5 to May 8. Find more events suggested by The Stranger right here.