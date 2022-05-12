Stranger Suggests...Ron Trent at Kremwerk

Opportunities like Saturday night only come so often to our rainy corner of the Pacific Northwest. Stepping up to the decks at Kremwerk is house music legend Ron Trent. For his three-hour+ Seattle debut, Trent will preside over the club's dance floor as a guest of Alex Carrabba and Keenan Stevenson's West Coast house project, OFF99. Growing up in Chicago, Trent blasted onto the scene as a high schooler with 1990's "Altered States," a house classic that kicked off his three-decade-long career in electronic music. Just a few years later, Trent co-founded Prescription Records, which Resident Advisor said is "widely regarded as one of the most influential Deep House imprints of the period." In the years since, Trent has cemented himself on the forefront of the underground music scene, playing at international electronic institutions like Berghain while also hunkering down in his cool-ass studio back in Chicago. Trent's mixes pull from disco, soul, world, funk, and jazz music, all formulated into a sound that's transcendent and propels you to moooooove. I'm assured his Saturday night set at Kremwerk will take the crowd on a journey through time, sound, and soul. See you on the floor.

OFF99 presents Ron Trent at Kremwerk starts at 10pm with the OFF99 DJs getting the party started.




