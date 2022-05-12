On The Lovecast: Invasion of the Nice In-Laws

After last week's Lovecast, some listeners were thrilled that I ignored the distressing Roe v. Wade leak and kept things sexy and fun. Unfortunately, this wasn't by design. ( I record my intro on Monday mornings, and the leak occurred Monday evening.) So this week, I dive headlong into abortion rights, and why this decision could have wide-ranging effects on interracial marriage, gay marriage, and even non-procreative sex between straight folks. So even if you think abortion doesn't affect you personally... it probably does!



Thankfully, we don't wallow in this news, and the episode takes a sexy and fun turn from there.



My first caller is a straight woman in a lovely marriage — except that when her in-laws visit, she starts searching for apartments and contemplating divorce. No, her in-laws are not rude or inconsiderate or (shudder) Trumpers. They're very nice actually. But they demand constant togetherness, and it's driving her crazy. What should she do?

Later in the episode, I welcome our new UK correspondence Rachel Cunliffe of The New Statesman , who reminds me—and my American listeners—that their government has sex scandals, too. A Conservative member of Parliament was caught watching porn. On the floor of the House of Commons. Twice! Rachel breaks down why this is such a big deal, you know, if you can't see why on your own.



And it's a rare double-guest week on the Magnum. A woman is desperate for a quiet vibrator—but does such a device exist? I invited bonafide vibrator sexpert Searah Deysach from Chicago's Early to Bed to give recommendations on finding this elusive toy…