I’m a DoorDash customer, too, and I noticed that they told us that they will charge us more if they have to pay their workers a fair wage. But here is what they didn’t tell you:

Our legislation will make sure that app-based workers, like delivery drivers for DoorDash, have the same workplace protections that everyone else in Seattle has. That would mean:

Look, we’ve heard all of this before. Big corporations have been making the same arguments against the minimum wage since Franklin D. Roosevelt first passed it in the 1930s. Here is what he said back then:

Everyone deserves the minimum wage. The Seattle minimum wage has been rigorously studied by the University of Washington, and it was determined that the minimum wage increase did not affect prices. PayUp has undergone nearly a year of engagement with stakeholders, including drivers and the companies with whom they work. That engagement thus far has included over a dozen large-format stakeholder meetings and five public meetings at the City Council’s Public Safety and Human Services Committee.

That’s why more than 240 small restaurant owners and operators support it. It’s why organizations such as the Washington Low Income Housing Alliance, who fight to keep people from falling into homelessness, are supporting it. Or why organizations like OneAmerica, Puget Sound Sage, Somali Community Services, the National Employment Law Project, SEIU 775, SEIU 6, and the Transit Riders Union support this legislation. And, most importantly, it’s why dozens of your neighborhood DoorDash drivers have been showing up every week at City Council meetings urging us to pass PayUp.

Here’s more information. Regardless of your opinion on this legislation, please know I do value your insights. Don’t hesitate to get in touch if you have any questions about this policy that I can answer.