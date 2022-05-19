Slog AM: Search for SPD Chief Begins, a Gallego Tapas Bar Softly Opens on Capitol Hill, and Bush's Freudian Slip

The Iraq War was a big LOL, right guys? Cliff Hawkins/Getty

Mind your business. Just kidding—I switched with my colleague Hannah so I could enjoy my Monday night Peaches concert in peace. And, yes, Peaches DID walk over the crowd in a giant inflatable penis , so this clopening is well worth it, my fellow Sloggers.

The search for Seattle's next police chief is on: Yesterday evening, Mayor Harrell announced a "committee of local elected officials and community leaders" that would lead the search for Seattle's new police chief, reports the Seattle Times. A SPD spokesperson confirmed to the Times that interim Chief Adrian Diaz has applied for the position, but the city charter mandates that Harrell must consider at least three national applicants.

In other cop news: How's this for a headline—"Florida man 'cooked alive' after deputy's stun gun ignites gasoline at Wawa station, lawyers say," from Yahoo News. The man, Jean Barreto, will have to be placed in a medically-induced coma as he undergoes treatment to remove dead skin from the majority of his body. Cops have no sense.

I'm so hyped: From the ashes of Cafe Presse rises a new, equally European restaurant: MariPili. Chef Grayson Pilar Corrales' new tapas joint will serve up fare from Galicia, Spain, a region that makes up the northwest corner of the country. Galicia isn't like the sunny, Mediterranean part of Spain. It's mountainous and misty with witches living in its dense forests—kinda like here. (Background: I lived in Ourense, Galicia for a couple of years). Anyways, MariPili is serving up patatas bravas, pulpo (octopus, a Gallego staple), roasted Cornish game hen, lamb and pork albondigas (meatballs), and paella tahdig. They soft open today, with a planned broader opening in the next few weeks. A tip: Estrella Galicia is delicious and the pride of Galicia—make sure to get a pint!



Turkey said, "It's gonna be a 'no' from me, dawg": Ok, not actually, but that was basically their response to Finland's and Sweden's planned applications for NATO membership following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. According to Reuters, the country's objection is a "surprise" to other NATO members. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Sweden and Finland "harbor and finance 'terrorists' and supply them with weapons," thus have no place in the alliance. I mean, the U.S. is part of NATO so...

Hunger strike continues at Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma: Nine more people have joined in the strike to protest unsanitary conditions during concern about COVID spread through the facility, reports KIRO. The facility is operated by for-profit GEO Group and is one of the largest immigration prisons in the country. The strikers are calling for "better cleaning, more nutritious food, better access to medical services and jobs that pay a minimum wage."

This horned devil painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat sold for $85 million yesterday during Phillips' 20th Century & Contemporary Art Evening Sale.

I'm rollin' with the LGBTs: The trailer for Bros dropped yesterday, and it is billed as the "first romantic comedy from a major studio about two gay men." Co-written and starring Billy Eichner, the film is stacked with a gay-ass cast, which includes TS Madison, Miss Lawrence, Symone, Guillermo Diaz, Guy Branum, Monica Raymund, Jim Rash, Harvey Fierstein, Bowen Yang, Amanda Bearse, Dot-Marie Jones, Jai Rodriguez. It's out September 30—can't wait to do poppers in the movie theater and cry probably!



IT'S HERE!!! HERE’S THE FIRST TRAILER FOR…



BROS. A ROMANTIC COMEDY UNLIKE ANY YOU’VE EVER SEEN.



LET’S MAKE HISTORY. IN THEATERS SEPT 30. ❤️🌈 pic.twitter.com/kPHAeyIWwd

— billy eichner (@billyeichner) May 18, 2022

Cricket might have its American breakthrough moment: And I have much to learn. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Madrona Venture Group managing director Soma Somasegar are some of the lead investors in Major League Cricket's (MLC) planned kick off in the U.S., reports GeekWire. MLC has raised $120 million and plans to put the funds towards building "cricket-specific stadiums and training centers" in places like Marymoor Park in Redmond to invest in a new generation of cricket players.

What are you doing this Memorial Day weekend? Wanna go to a mountain? Once again, us carless Seattleites have all the trailheads to inherit in the Puget Sound area! Trailhead Direct is back, baby, from May 28 to September 11 this year, reports the Seattle Times. From the city, you can board a shuttle at the Capitol Hill or University Street light rail station and head to Little Si, Mount Teneriffe, and Mount Si trailheads. See you out there!

Everyone is rightfully losing their mind over this video: President George W. Bush loves to misspeak. But this Freudian slip seems too on the nose....is the simulation glitching? Former presidents are just laughing off wars they started for no reason now? I'm ready to take the red pill, Morpheus!

George W. Bush: "The decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq — I mean of Ukraine."pic.twitter.com/amgTG41RPb

— Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) May 19, 2022

Pharma Bro is set free: Martin Shkreli, the dude who jacked up the price on a lifesaving HIV/AIDS medication, was released from federal prison in Pennsylvania to a halfway house somewhere in New York to serve the remainder of his sentence, reports CNBC. In 2018, Shkreli was sentenced to seven years in prison for committing fraud, but he got his release date moved up to September 14. How long until the GOP run him as a Senate candidate?

Bellevue city employee found bones near Kelsey Creek: During a routine maintenance check, the city worker discovered the remains, which a state anthropologist has determined to be "likely human," reports Q13 Fox. Authorities say that the remains have likely been in the wetlands for several years, and they will conduct an investigation to determine who the bones belonged to.

Taylor Swift received an honorary degree from New York University: The singer-songwriter/pop star gave a speech to the graduates, advising them to "learn to live alongside cringe." This is your queen!??!???

For your listening pleasure: Peggy Gou playing on the foggy Han River.