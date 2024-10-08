The Tip of the Iceberg

There’s a buzz around the Seattle Kraken as they prepare for their fourth season of play. After regressing from their strong 2022-23 season and playoff run, the franchise made a bold change at the end of the winter, firing head coach Dave Hakstol. Replacing him is former Coachella Valley Firebirds and Pittsburgh Penguins coach Dan Bylsma and his staff, including glass ceiling-breaker assistant coach Jessica Campbell. Add in growing young prospects, exciting free agent additions, and a brand new broadcast TV deal, and you’ve got the recipe for one exciting Kraken season. Have they got their tentacles around you? Do you feel yourself being sucked in? Here’s what you need to know to join the squid squad.

Captains of the Ship

Head Coach Dan Bylsma

Earned his cred with the Kraken organization coaching their AHL affiliate, the Firebirds, to back-to-back championship appearances and developing young players who have performed well since jumping to the NHL

Coached the 2008-09 Pittsburgh Penguins (my favorite hockey team of all time) to a Stanley Cup victory only four months after taking over the job. This time around, he’s got a full season to work with

Nicknamed “Disco” SUPPOSEDLY by his hockey teammates, I instead choose to believe the moniker was handed to him by Lady Gaga herself

Assistant Coach Jessica Campbell

Hired by Bylsma to be his assistant coach in Coachella, then came to Seattle with him when he was hired in July

The first woman EVER to coach behind the bench in the NHL

Her Twitter name is “boof_campbell” from a nickname given to her by her brother, who inspired her hockey career

Widely regarded as one of the best skaters in the world, regardless of gender

Ponytail GOALS

Kraken Assistant Coach Jessica Campbell has made history (and has a great ponytail). Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Captain ???

As of writing, the Kraken are currently the only NHL team without a captain, having gone captainless since Mark Giordano was traded in March 2022

Rumors SWIRL like a snowstorm that a new captain will be announced before today’s season opener

Though a popular Twitter movement long pushed for the C to be awarded to Yanni Gourde, current speculation points to veteran Jordan Eberle

Other names floating include Adam Larsson, Jared McCann, and Matty Beniers

Meet the Players

Matty Beniers

Our golden boy, our first draft pick, our rookie goal leader, our former theatre kid

Kiddo just signed a big grown-up contract to the tune of seven years and $50 million

A Michigan alum, was recently seen wearing a UW hockey sweater at practice after the Huskies’ football victory. Obviously he lost a bet, but it turns out the bet was with a UW hockey player himself.

What band did Matty go to Boston Calling to see? My guess is Hozier.

André Burakovsky

Underappreciated on his old teams despite winning two Stanley Cups, he came here to be good at two things: smirking and scoring goals (and he’s nailing both)

The eyebrows are pretty great, too, honestly

Hampered by injuries the past two seasons and very excited to be back and at full strength. Look for him to play with verve and joy.

Oliver Bjorkstrand

Dresses like a tax accountant, so maybe that’s the job he really wants?

Fourth-most goals by a Danish player in NHL history (could move to third this year)

Probably has the best smile on the Kraken, though I’d love to see them battle it out

Former Portland Winterhawk, but we’ll forgive him

Eeli Tolvanen

This man was drafted directly from a Wes Anderson movie, and you can’t tell me otherwise

Trivia fact: scored the Kraken’s first-ever playoff goal

Another trivia fact: has excellent hair

His name isn’t actually pronounced “Eel-y” but everyone posts eel gifs on Twitter when he scores

Brandon Tanev

You’ve seen this guy. He’s the one with the ghost face.

Wildly popular with the fans for his fast, physical play style and his excellent flow

32 but still gets the zoomies

Once made out with his best friend Adam Lowry in a food delivery commercial

Okay, maybe “made out” was overselling it a little. You still wanna watch.

Was named to the 2022 Macedonian Diaspora “40 Under 40” list

Adam Larsson

Nicknamed “Big Cat” because he’s big and literally a cat

*listening on hidden earbud* Wait, hold on, I’m getting word that last part may not actually be true

Has only one missed one Kraken game literally ever, and that was for the birth of his kid, so I guess that’s pretty fair

An image of his iconic bowl cut adorns bootleg T-shirts and stickers on lampposts throughout Seattle

News of his recent four-year contract extension was broken on Twitter by bestie Vince Dunn, who simply tweeted: “😼😼😼😼”

Jamie Oleksiak

Better known as most-decorated-Canadian-Olympian Penny Oleksiak’s big brother

Nicknamed “Big Rig”

And I do mean big, our man is 6’7”

Sometimes when players try to hit him, they just bounce, and that’s pretty funny

Check out his beautiful tattoos

Will Borgen

6’3” and ostensibly 27 years old, but I’d double check his ID if I were you

His dad is named Bill Borgen, which is adorable

They let him take care of Matty Beniers for some reason?

He’s a good billboard

Jared McCann

Known as “The Pastor” on Twitter

I actually have no idea if he’s really a pastor or not, but it fits somehow

His corgi Cheddar has its own Instagram account

When he walks in all in black with that big hat on whewwwww dang 🔥

Vince Dunn

Sweet face, no thoughts in head

Most likely to be confused by the mini-mic question

Also one of the most likely to score goals and assists and stuff, so that’s cool

Likes to start trouble and then skate away and let someone else finish it

Jordan Eberle

Tooth gap > thigh gap

90% quietly competent, 10% SportsCenter-Top-Ten goals

Likes Nickelback a little too much

Yanni Gourde

Number one chaos gremlin

Five feet nine inches of curly hair and mischief

You’ve never had as much fun as he does when he’s fighting

Met his wife in middle school math class

At home, he transforms into furniture-building Super Dad

Philipp Grubauer

Nicknamed “The German Gentleman,” and it fits both his dress and his demeanor

They’re not booing, they’re Gruuuuing

Formerly a Rockies fan, he’s been converted and is now known to hang out in the Pen during Mariners games

Wants to be a cowboy when he grows up

Tye Kartye

Went from being undrafted to being the AHL Rookie of the Year

Also only the eighth player in history to score a playoff goal in his NHL debut

Full heart, strong legs, can’t lose

When he does score it’s a “Kartye Party”

😋

Jaden Schwartz

Look man, I am so sorry Jaden Schwartz, but this is the one guy I always forget about.

Chandler Stephenson

Signed a long-term contract in Seattle in part because of his friendships with Jaden Schwartz and André Burakovsky

It is important to me you know he has a floppy-eared black Lab named Finley

Yes, of course I am going to show you a picture of Finley

Has held the Stanley Cup twice, so he must be like, SUPER strong

Josh Mahura

Has two photos on his Instagram. TWO. I will shame you into posting more, Josh Mahura.

Shane Wright

2022’s expected number-one draft pick who was somehow still available when the Kraken picked him at #4

"I'm gonna have a chip on my shoulder from this”

Team Canada captain for 2023 World Juniors

Opening the season with the big club this year—look for him to try to prove himself and hold his spot

Hopefully that includes lots more eye-popping goals like this

Ryker Evans

First of all, we call him Garth

He spent his teenage years playing in a league called “SMAAAHL”

Along with Tye Kartye, modeled the Firebirds Pride jerseys last year on Instagram

SMAAAAAAAHL

I think he looks like Chloë Sevigny, don’t you?

Brandon Montour put his baby in the Stanley Cup. BILLIE WINTER

Brandon Montour

New this year, but signed for seven

Won the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers in 2024

BABY IN THE CUP BABY IN THE CUP

Of Mohawk descent and raised on the Six Nations of the Grand River reserve

Joey Daccord

Impressed the world at last year’s Winter Classic, posting the event’s first-ever shutout

Wandered off the ice directly to an interview with some guy named Wayne Gretzky

Did it all wearing an amazing Mariners baseball card-themed mask

The Kraken’s official F1 correspondent

Also Licensed to Boat

Buoy

The Kraken’s gender-ambiguous mascot who is both a literal and a figurative troll

Why does their hair smell so good?

Wanders the arena with a drum and an appetite for trouble

Seriously, watch out for mischief

Don’t look now, but they’re probably right behind you

How to Get Kraken

Now's your chance to give tentacles or a tricorn a go. Billie Winter

This season Kraken games will be broadcast free on KONG and KING5, but if you’re able, hockey is really best experienced in person. The speed, the power, and the relentless pace are difficult to convey on television. Here’s your gameday guide to Climate Pledge Arena.

Before the game

Every Kraken ticket comes with a free transit pass, accessed through the Kraken app, that’s valid two hours before and after the game. Parking is expensive and postgame traffic is gnarly. Walk, bike, or transit if you can.

The Kraken host pregame activities in the Seattle Center Armory on Saturdays and Sundays, including things like face painting, sign making, and photo ops. Food here is cheaper than in the arena, but the lines are much longer.

If you get to the game early, you can watch warmups next to the glass. The Kraken come out to warm up about a half hour before game time, but arrive 10-15 minutes earlier than that if you want to get a good spot.

During the Game

The Kraken have a fun and elaborate preshow that you’ll want to be in your seat for, including beautiful video and an orchestral theme composed by Hans Zimmer himself.

Like several other local sports teams, the Kraken invite you to stand for the anthem if you’re “willing and able.” It’s unlikely you’ll get any flak if you don’t. The important part is that you yell “RED GLARE!” along with that lyric, a team-specific ritual that references the Kraken logo’s glowing red eye.

Not EVERYONE yells out player last names during goal announcements, a la Sounders games, but if it’s an ingrained habit you won’t be alone.

Lots of people like to dress up like pirates or cephalopods. LOTS of them. It’s pretty cool, actually. If you’ve ever wanted to give tentacles or a tricorn a go, now’s your chance.

There are tall nets at the goal ends and the glass is tall; you are almost certainly not going to be on the receiving end of a flying puck. But if you do, you get to keep it!

If you’re a person who uses the men’s bathroom, well—plan ahead.

Food & Drink

I’m going to be real: Beer is expensive. Food is expensive. But the lines are fast, the variety is pretty good, and the Kraken honor their arena name by sourcing food from within 300 miles of Climate Pledge. New options this year include soup dumplings from Dumpling House, Chili Crunch Yakisoba at Noodle Nirvana, and a roving ice cream cart selling a house-made take on the Choco Taco.

Vegetarian and vegan fans should aim for the Impossible Test Kitchen or 1st Ave Nachos; for a fuller selection of meatless dishes you’ll unfortunately need a Club or other premium ticket.

The refillable sodas offered the first two seasons have unfortunately been replaced with appallingly overpriced vending machines. They accept credit cards, spare limbs, and firstborn children. Smaller cans, plus the usual water, energy drinks, iced coffee, etc. are available in concession stand coolers. Non-alcoholic beer is also stocked at several locations.

After the Game

When the Kraken win, which they do a lot lately, stick around after the game for the Yeeting of the Fish. The top players will skate out with plush salmon, inspired by Pike Place Market, and fling them into the crowd for lucky recipients to take home. The salmon are constructed for accuracy, and the variety changes every year.

Nearby bus arrival times are posted on the large screen facing the First Avenue North exits so you know whether you need to saunter or run.

On the way home, check Twitter to find out who won the Davy Jones Hat.

Did the Kraken get a shutout? Congratulations, you’re now morally obligated to eat a donut the next day. (It’s a burdensome duty, but I believe you can do it.)

Yeet. Sleep. Repeat. Go Kraken.