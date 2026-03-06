Seattle’s hottest nightclub doesn’t have velvet ropes, bottle service, or a bouncer. Instead, it has folding tables. It has name tags. It has four people to a table, all playing mahjong. A year ago, this kicked off with two borrowed sets. Tonight, Emerald City Tile Club is standing room only.

An Unexpected Friday Night

On a recent Friday night, when I’d usually be confronting my shortcomings as both a home cook and a human, I instead found myself craving connection. For many these days, “socializing” means forwarding each other Reels… and not replying. Which is why it felt somewhat revolutionary to get dressed, hop in my car, and brave the parking situation of Capitol Hill. All to play mahjong with strangers.

I was at Stoup Brewing wearing a name tag, in a small room upstairs—high above the Carhartt-clad product managers and their Patagonia-donning dogs. The room was rocking, and it felt like a fashion show: gold and jade jewelry brushing against Chrome Hearts hoodies, ruched halter tops, and mock neck sweaters. Perfect mahjong fits: dressed for a game their grandparents played, styled like they might end up at a warehouse party after.

Fifteen tables were in play and not one empty. At some, the mood was loose, alternating between silly and flirtatious. At others, players leaned in without speaking, eyes fixed on the pile of engraved ivory tiles in front of them, focused like they were refining macrodata in Severance. Hong Kong, Taiwanese, and Filipino gameplay ensued, with rule sheets open between beer glasses. Onlookers, myself included, crowded around especially interesting games like a Vegas craps table.

I met a white man celebrating his 26th birthday wearing a magnificent custom felt crown like a malevolent mahjong monarch. I dapped him up. At another table, I saw a guy on crutches and another with a boot on. People planned their night around this event—insurance claims included. In the middle of Seattle’s winter, here were over a hundred people voluntarily sitting knee to knee, Labubu to Labubu, for hours, all sharing the understanding that if you sit down long enough, something great might happen.

Community Is Table Stakes

At the center of this room—though he would probably object to that phrasing—was Sean Herrera, the humble proprietor of Emerald City Tile Club.

A year ago, almost to the date, Sean was sipping a beer at Stoup, contemplating his future while doing trivia. He looked up to see folks playing board games, and the idea for Emerald City Tile Club formed all at once. He envisioned an accessible and welcoming social night surrounding the game his dad taught him to play. As a Filipino kid growing up in Alabama, Sean used mahjong as a magnet to find his people. He parlayed that energy when he moved to Seattle, hosting small mahjong nights with friends during COVID. Then they stopped being small. “It got too big at my place,” Sean told me, yelling over the DJs. “And I was like, how do I transform this into something bigger than myself?”

Around that time, he noticed mahjong social nights taking off in New York and Los Angeles, with editorial shots of young Asians framing the game as cool again. Some of the clubs in LA even charged membership or event fees, but that never sat right with Sean. “I don’t want someone moving to Seattle thinking they have to pay to meet friends,” he said. “I hate the idea of having a physical barrier to coming in and hanging out.”

When Sean decided to pitch Stoup on a mahjong night, he went full-out honor student. He shared MLA citations on the resurgence of mahjong among Asian American youth. He included a deck with mockups of attendance. He made a business case for foot traffic and sales. He said please. Stoup obliged, and ECTC was born. Forty people showed up to night one, blowing Sean away and earning more buy-in from Stoup. Tonight, and most nights, ECTC is hosting hundreds of folks.

“I hear about people meeting here and then going on dates,” Sean told me. “Someone came up to me and was like, ‘I met my girl here.’” He laughed, still slightly stunned by it. “I see people hanging out elsewhere and I’m like, ‘I didn’t know y’all were friends.’ And they’re like, ‘Oh, we met through ECTC.’ That’s crazy.”

One night, walking through Capitol Hill, he overheard a group of 20-somethings ahead of him debating whether they were going to “mahjong night” that week. They didn’t know he was behind them. “That’s when I knew this was real.”

Flipping the Script

For decades, mahjong lived in kitchens and garages, in the background of family parties, in rooms that smelled faintly of vapor rub and pork. It was something you inherited. A game you aged into. Now it’s something people line up for.

Across America, mahjong nights are quietly filling restaurants and backrooms. Young people are showing up dressed for a night out and are learning that the romantic prospects are better at the mahjong table than the bars. What used to signal retirement now signals arrival. “The traditional view about mahjong,” Sean said, “is that it’s an old man’s game.” He gestured to the brimming room. “Here in Seattle, we’re flipping that script.”

It’s definitely happening in Seattle, headlined by ECTC and supported by budding nights including Mahjong Mondays at Kilig and QT Mahjong Nights—a community for queer/BIPOC folks to learn mahjong together. At each of these events, community is table stakes, but knowing how to play is not.

So Why Now?

Part of the appeal is structural. Mahjong is analog. You can’t scroll through it, you can’t multitask. In a time where you see more AI slop on your timeline than pictures of actual human beings, the youth yearn for something real. And mahjong provides, not only with tangible tiles and real-life conversations, but also an invitation to unplug. To lean in. To pay attention. In an economy of distraction, that feels radical.

But part of it is cultural. For a generation of Asian Americans, mahjong is less about preserving tradition and more about reclaiming it. It’s taking something your parents played and deciding it belongs in public. It belongs under DJ lights. It belongs in breweries.

It belongs to us.

Same Time Next Week

Back at Stoup, my wife had just won her first game, thanks to three new friends she just met, thrilled to be beaten by their new padawan. The DJs were getting crunk, backed by the comforting cacophony of shuffling tiles. Someone just found a roommate.

In a city designed to keep you alone—in your car, in your apartment, in your feed—the kids are choosing something older. Something slower. Something you can’t swipe away.

I stepped outside into the cold and immediately saw three people I recognized from upstairs arguing about game strategies on the sidewalk.

They’ll be back next week. So will I.