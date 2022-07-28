Seattle Sticker Patrol: This Is Bananas!

This Could Really Be About Anything
Here's the obligatory Gwen Stefani song that immediately popped into my head when I saw this sticker. The 2000s were wild:
Not Technically a Sticker...
... but truly captured my feelings from over this whole pandemic.
Seen In South Lake Union
I'm only upset because I had to look up the meaning of Hershey Highway, lol.
My Anxiety Talking to Me
Love this sticker. If you know who did it, you know where to find me.
This Sticker Will Soon Be Illegal in 13 States
I don't hate babies, but would honk just for fun :)
As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.