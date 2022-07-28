Seattle Sticker Patrol: This Is Bananas!

This Could Really Be About Anything

I mean, have you seen the state of the world recently? / JK

Here's the obligatory Gwen Stefani song that immediately popped into my head when I saw this sticker. The 2000s were wild:

Not Technically a Sticker...

Spotted on 23rd.

... but truly captured my feelings from over this whole pandemic.

Seen In South Lake Union

Someone (perhaps rightfully) tried to scratch this off. / JK

I'm only upset because I had to look up the meaning of Hershey Highway, lol.

My Anxiety Talking to Me

Do you see the Grim Reaper in the background. / JK

Love this sticker. If you know who did it, you know where to find me.

This Sticker Will Soon Be Illegal in 13 States

Bumper stickers are an essential part of Sticker Patrol. / JK

I don't hate babies, but would honk just for fun :)