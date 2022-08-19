Seattle Sticker Patrol: Free Public Transit!

Public Transit Should Be Free for Everyone

Show this to a Boomer and watch their head explode. / JK

I always love a transit sticker! This is also just a heads up that today we are shooting a new episode of Sticker Patrol, so this week's column is a little short because I'm saving all the sticker goodness for the video. Can you guess where we are going? If you missed the last episode, get caught up!

A Familiar Friend Spotted in the Wild

Accurate photo of me reading comics. / JK

In this house, we love Gnartoons.

The New Dinner Prayer

How thoughtful. / JK

In this column, I love a homemade sticker and this one delivers. I’m allergic to cats so I feel pretty neutral about them, but wish the world’s kitties a pleasant journey nonetheless.

Awkward Giraffe 👉🥺👈

My new favorite animal? / JK

His part reminds me of the Creepy Thin Man. (This is a compliment.):

More soon. :)