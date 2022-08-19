Seattle Sticker Patrol: Free Public Transit!

Public Transit Should Be Free for Everyone
I always love a transit sticker! This is also just a heads up that today we are shooting a new episode of Sticker Patrol, so this week's column is a little short because I'm saving all the sticker goodness for the video. Can you guess where we are going? If you missed the last episode, get caught up!
A Familiar Friend Spotted in the Wild
In this house, we love Gnartoons.
The New Dinner Prayer
In this column, I love a homemade sticker and this one delivers. I’m allergic to cats so I feel pretty neutral about them, but wish the world’s kitties a pleasant journey nonetheless.
Awkward Giraffe 👉🥺👈
His part reminds me of the Creepy Thin Man. (This is a compliment.):
More soon. :)
As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.