Seattle Sticker Patrol: Free Public Transit!

No One Should Have to Pay for the Bus 🚌

Jas Keimig
Jess Stein

Public Transit Should Be Free for Everyone

Show this to a Boomer and watch their head explode. / JK

I always love a transit sticker! This is also just a heads up that today we are shooting a new episode of Sticker Patrol, so this week's column is a little short because I'm saving all the sticker goodness for the video. Can you guess where we are going? If you missed the last episode, get caught up! 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Stranger 🗞 (@thestrangerseattle)

A Familiar Friend Spotted in the Wild

Accurate photo of me reading comics. / JK

In this house, we love Gnartoons

The New Dinner Prayer

How thoughtful. / JK

In this column, I love a homemade sticker and this one delivers. I’m allergic to cats so I feel pretty neutral about them, but wish the world’s kitties a pleasant journey nonetheless. 

Awkward Giraffe 👉🥺👈

My new favorite animal? / JK

His part reminds me of the Creepy Thin Man. (This is a compliment.):

More soon. :)

As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.

Jas Keimig

Jas Keimig

Jas Keimig is a staff writer at The Stranger, where they cover visual art, film, stickers, and culture.
