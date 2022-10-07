Car Decals Are Absolutely in the Purview of This Column

Very sweet! JK

Something about this week felt particularly cursed. I think we all deserve a free coffee or to run into someone cute or to find $20 on the ground.

A Message from the Powerpuff Girls

Same thing :) JK

Saw this one in South Lake Union. Thanks Lysergio Leone!

What Do Your Homies Love?

Spotted near the Seattle University campus. JK

When I first saw this, I thought it was explicitly referring to experiments conducted on animals. But looking at it now, it could also definitely encompass correctly citing your references or whatever.

A Final Gentle Message

I'm usually anti-gentle messages in this column, but this is nice. JK

A parallel sentiment from Blood Orange: