Car Decals Are Absolutely in the Purview of This Column
Something about this week felt particularly cursed. I think we all deserve a free coffee or to run into someone cute or to find $20 on the ground.
A Message from the Powerpuff Girls
Saw this one in South Lake Union. Thanks Lysergio Leone!
What Do Your Homies Love?
When I first saw this, I thought it was explicitly referring to experiments conducted on animals. But looking at it now, it could also definitely encompass correctly citing your references or whatever.
A Final Gentle Message
A parallel sentiment from Blood Orange: