Love the Ellipsis...

What? Are you also in your villain era, too? JK

Me to myself whenever I do anything that isn't absolutely caving in to the desires and wishes of those around me.

Fuck a Cowboy

The tag is too small for me to see. If you know, please email me! JK

During my three-week vacation, I had the distinct pleasure of going to Detroit for Halloween weekend. I loved it so much and the sticker game there was pretty good. Case in point: this juggalo/polar bear sticky—spotted outside a Detroit pizza place no less. I never thought about connecting the polar bear and juggalo causes, but, you know what? I'm fully on board!

What Have You Got There under the Microscope?

Well, that's pretty obvious. JK

I see the likelihood of that happening if DeSantis or Trump ends up in the Oval Office after the next election. I'm getting heartburn just thinking about the 2024 election, let me move on...

Who's Driving the Car?

Of course. JK

Aren't God and Satan brother angels? Totally normal behavior. Also, this sticker reminded me of that Carrie Underwood song, which is absolutely going to be stuck in my head all day. I remember it being in so many commercials when I was growing up!

Kinda Blurry, Sorry

Spotted in a Tim Horton's drive-thru in Ypsilanti, MI. JK

Hope you and yours had high-vibrational plates this Thanksgiving. See you next week!

As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.