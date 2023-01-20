I Never Went to Bible School...
For some reason I thought that the New Testament was freakier than the Old Testament. Christians, can you help? Thanks for this sticker, Chunky Brewster!
Don't Show This to the Seattle Times Editorial Board
Saw this right outside of that new arcade bar, Time Warp.
Located Right Next to the One Above...
I need to watch this show, clearly. From "The Fat and the Furious" episode.
Queer Slut? Yeah, I Know a Few.
I was recently talking with someone about how we're deep in Cuffed Season. Meaning, everyone is boo'd up with a partner or FWB, nesting in these cold times. I'm ready for spring, when all those relationships formed out of fear of being alone in the Big Dark start to thaw and everyone is in their Hoe Phase for the summer once again. The best time!
Spotted: In the Dino's Bathroom
Love the addendum to the sticker. It really adds to it.
To America:
I know this is talking about literal seeds, but I can't help thinking about this Roots song, which is about that other type of seed. It's so fucking good:
Hope This Reaches The Person That Needs to Hear It
Love always comes back! In some form or the other. Hope you have a good weekend. :)
As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.