Seattle Sticker Patrol: The Three Best Things

Marshalls Should Make Wall Hangings of This

Ha! GH

Ok, I feel like I say this every column, but this sticker truly might be the sticker of year. I didn't spot it, our IT manager Grant Hendrix did, and for that I thank him and its creator, Loohoo. I'm fiending for more spotting of this sick little sticky.

Bikes Should Rule the Road

Excellent use of "fewer." JK

Cycling on the road is scary enough as it is—no need for more speeding cops on it.

The Sky Is Gray Enough as It Is

I used to spell that word as "grey" because I thought it looked cool. Still does. JK

Spotted outside that new vintage streetwear store on Capitol Hill. Been seeing a lot of these label maker stickers as of late, and I gotta say—like Justin Timberlake—I'm lovin' it.

Bless

If ya know what I mean. JK

No disrespect, but it's always the year of the rabbit at my house!

An Image to Cleanse You After All That Text

A South Lake Union spotting! JK

I felt drawn to this one because of its spectacle nature. It reminded me of the eyes of Dr. TJ Eckleburg... just watching you from a beg button.

If You're Broken Up, You're Free

OK, have I posted this before? Let me know in the comments, I'm getting old and I smoke too much weed. JK

The worst, though, is when their band is actually good and you get a song of theirs stuck in your head. Hell!

If There's One Thing You Can Always Say...

Saying bad things happens to us all. JK

Bring this energy into the weekend. Until next week :)