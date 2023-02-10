Seattle Sticker Patrol: The Three Best Things

Marshalls Should Make Wall Hangings of This
Ok, I feel like I say this every column, but this sticker truly might be the sticker of year. I didn't spot it, our IT manager Grant Hendrix did, and for that I thank him and its creator, Loohoo. I'm fiending for more spotting of this sick little sticky.
Bikes Should Rule the Road
Cycling on the road is scary enough as it is—no need for more speeding cops on it.
The Sky Is Gray Enough as It Is
Spotted outside that new vintage streetwear store on Capitol Hill. Been seeing a lot of these label maker stickers as of late, and I gotta say—like Justin Timberlake—I'm lovin' it.
Bless
No disrespect, but it's always the year of the rabbit at my house!
An Image to Cleanse You After All That Text
I felt drawn to this one because of its spectacle nature. It reminded me of the eyes of Dr. TJ Eckleburg... just watching you from a beg button.
If You're Broken Up, You're Free
The worst, though, is when their band is actually good and you get a song of theirs stuck in your head. Hell!
If There's One Thing You Can Always Say...
Bring this energy into the weekend. Until next week :)
As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.