We blinked, and suddenly, we’re on the cusp of another local election season.

In case you haven’t been following the election so far (and with totalitarian takeover on our heels, we’d understand), here’s your chance to catch up. The filing deadlines are in early May, so there’s still time for some surprises, but even now, the election is shaping up to be an interesting one.

This year, we have a mayor’s race featuring an embattled moderate incumbent who speaks the language of progressivism, but governs like a conservative. We’ve got a challenger for the District 9 City Council seat and a wide-open race in District 2. And finally, a City Attorney race, where anyone with an ounce of progressivism (or human decency) has been eager to unseat the incumbent from the moment she took office.

We’ve got months before endorsement time, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t meet the candidates who have thrown their hats in the ring. Without further ado, here’s our quick breakdown of the local elections so far.

Mayor

Bruce Harrell, Seattle’s very own Chamber of Commerce sock puppet, finally has some challengers.

The biggest name in the game so far is Katie Wilson: a street-fighting policy wonk who’s built a strong, progressive reputation actually winning battles for working people (raising the minimum wage, keeping transit affordable). When she launched her campaign, she told The Stranger about the kind of mayor she hopes to be: a coalition builder who’s able to reach across the aisle to find common goals, without diluting progressive, research-backed policies. She described herself as someone who’s willing to test new ideas and push forward on issues that have stagnated in this city for a decade.

She’s untested in elected office—or even running in an election—but she urged voters to look at her record as a policy advocate. “I’ve spent the last 14 years of my career organizing, building powerful coalitions that win major victories for working people,” she told The Stranger. “And I’ve done all that from the outside. I would be happy to put my legislative record up against Bruce Harrell’s any day of the week.”

Then there’s Ry Armstrong, an MLK Labor Delegate for SAG-AFTRA and an elected member of the Actor’s Equity Association, repping 50,000 actors from Texas to Hawaii. This is Armstrong’s second go at elected office. In 2023, they ran for Kshama Sawant’s City Council seat in District 3, and while progressives generally got wildly outspent by big business (and therefore creamed) in that election, Armstrong’s showing was particularly rough. Only 1.86 percent of the electorate (a total of 488 people) voted for Armstrong in that race. They’re proud of their big ideas, and a suite of progressive taxes to pay for them.

Ry and Katie are joined in the race by a handful of other candidates, including: MAGA-y Rachael Savage, the Republican who is campaigning to block permanent supportive housing and arrest homeless addicts as means of recovery; and Joe Molloy, a homeless man who says he lost his housing last year due to an unsupported disability, and is running his grassroots campaign from Tent City 3.

City Council District 9

Seattle’s City Council President Sara Nelson has been on the council since 2022 and has been president since 2024. Her leadership has represented the Chamber of Commerce (and Amazon’s) bid to claim control of city government, so we’re very pleased to announce that she has a challenger. Her name is Dionne Foster, progressive policy wonk, and capital gains tax champion. Nelson, known for her right-leaning, business-first politics, might be in trouble, given the city’s enthusiastic support for progressive Alexis Mercedes Rinck in November, and the runaway success of February’s social housing initiative. Foster’s got the right ideas on housing and homelessness, but let’s be real, to quote a Reddit-er, if a rock ran against Nelson, some Seattleites would probably throw a vote its way just to avoid the “right-wing, inept millionaire” vibe.

City Council District 2

At the end of last year, Tammy Morales stepped down from her seat representing D2 on City Council, saying that the conservative, business-oriented City Council was a toxic, undemocratic environment. The council appointed Seattle Police Department crime prevention coordinator and long-time City Council hopeful Mark Solomon to hold down the seat until this year’s election, when it goes back to the people.

So who’s gonna replace the progressive Morales? In the battle for D2’s vote, we start with Assistant City Attorney Eddie Lin, who primarily works with the Office of Housing. He describes himself as a champion of affordable housing, progressive revenue, and creating a city where “artists and bike messengers and baristas and educators can all afford to live here.” So far, he’s light on details for how he plans to do that, so we’ll be watching him closely.

Then there’s Adonis Ducksworth, the Mayor’s senior transportation policy official and one of the architects of the 2024 transportation levy. He’s pushing a platform that combines safety, affordability, and... skate parks? The lifelong skateboarder knows how important public space is for kids (yay) but he also believes safety in D2 comes with more cops (boo). Like Lin, though, he hasn’t offered many other details yet.

Eclipsing both of their fundraising, though, is a newer entrant: Takayo Minakami Ederer, a Columbia City-born real estate investor and karate instructor (and one of the first members of the women’s national karate team). Based on her early interviews, she’s largely running on a “public safety” platform—which, you guessed it, to her means more cops. She also acknowledges that we need more shelter beds, and advocates for a public-private partnership to make that happen.

City Attorney

In our friendly neighborhood City Attorney showdown, Nathan Rouse, Rory O’Sullivan, and Erika Evans all have big ideas on how to fix Seattle’s broken justice system in contrast to incumbent Ann Davison—spoiler alert: most of them don’t involve locking up more people. Rouse, a public defender who’s done with Davison’s “tough-on-crime” charade, wants to bring back community court and stop prosecuting minor offenses like SODA and SOAP violations (which, fun fact, aren’t even being enforced right now). Meanwhile, Evans is focusing on serving up anti-Trump tea and advocating for harm reduction programs that actually help people instead of shoving them into jail. And then there’s O’Sullivan, who thinks the City Attorney’s office could use a little more compassion and a little less spectacle. So, get ready for a race that could decide whether Seattle stays stuck in the criminal justice quicksand or finally tries to pull itself out with actual solutions.

Stranger Election Control Board is Marcus Harrison Green, Vivian McCall, Charles Mudede, Emily Nokes, Megan Seling, and Hannah Murphy Winter.