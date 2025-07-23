The time has come! It is officially Primary Election season. The ballots have been sent out, the candidates have been interviewed and researched, and the endorsements have been pored over and debated, and now it's time to vote! But before you cast that ballot, you have one more level of due diligence to conquer: You must see how well your candidate of choice can perform under the pressure of our annual Candidate Survivor competition!

Join The Stranger and the Washington Bus Education Fund at Neumos Thursday night to get one last look at your favorite (and least favorite) candidates as we subject them to a D&D-themed night of probing questions, charisma-based tasks, and, of course, lip syncing.

Just looked at this impressive lineup of confirmed candidates:

Seattle Mayoral Candidates: Katie Wilson! Ry Armstrong!

Seattle City Attorney: Rory O’Sullivan! Erika Evans!

Seattle D9: Dionne Foster!

Seattle D8: Alexis Mercedes Rinck! Ray Rogers!

Seattle D2: Adonis Duckworth! Eddie Lin! Jeanie Chunn!

Will Duckworth show off with some skateboard tricks? Will Rinck bring Saint Rat? Will Katie Wilson's housing plans hold up in front of a live audience? Will Bruce Harrell crash the party and pound his fist on the table and stomp his feet like a petulant child? There's only one way to find out!

Aleksa Manila is hosting the festivities, and members of The Stranger's Election Control Board and the Washington Bus will be on hand to ensure participants don't weasle out of any hard-hitting questions.

Plus: If you show up in your best D&D-inspired costume, you'll be entered in a raffle to win two passes to GeekGirlCon!

Best of all? Just like voting, it's FREE! Just RSVP here to claim your spot.