With only 96,000 votes left to count in King County, Seattle mayoral candidate Katie Wilson has hit 50.15 percent of the vote. Mayor Bruce Harrell is now at 41.70 percent. Almost ten points behind. As his last campaign email subject line read: “We are down.” Boy, are they.

These numbers would be difficult to pull for an incumbent, and even more so for an upstart who didn’t get the support of MLK Labor, the county’s union of unions, or establishment democrats like Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, Governor Bob Ferguson and Attorney General Nick Brown.

In polling just before the election, it was clear that voters were still getting to know Wilson. Only 27 percent of likely voters polled by the Northwest Progressive Institute chose Wilson on name recognition alone. But they also showed that voters were responding to her campaign’s message: simply giving likely voters access to her candidate statement in the voter pamphlet gave her a symbolic lead on Harrell.

Progressives improved their leads all around in Friday’s ballot drop. Dionne Foster now has 57.89 points to City Council President Sara Nelson’s 35.77 points, increasing her lead from 17 points to 22 points.

City Attorney candidate Erika Evans is now 21.5 points ahead of republican incumbent Ann Davison. Eddie Lin has an almost 18 point lead on Adonis Ducksworth in the race for District 2.



See you all at the next ballot drop on Monday.