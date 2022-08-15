Pier 62 becomes a giant skatepark for two more Thursdays thanks to local nonprofit Skate Like a Girl. They’ll be setting up various skate features and offering a clinic for people aged seven and up from 3 pm to 4 pm, and a free skate from 4 pm to 7 pm. Get there early if you want to secure a spot for the clinic; there are only 20 available, first come first served. The free skate has no such limit. The skate obstacles are from Seattle Skate Features, a local company founded at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic by two high-schoolers. (They’ve since moved on to other projects.)

Bring your own gear if you have it; extra helmets and pads will be on hand if you need them. Skate Like a Girl will also have waivers for you to sign, so bring a lawyer, too. (Just kidding, it’s a totally normal waiver.) And in case you were wondering if your kiddo will be welcome: While Skate Like a Girl emphasizes empowerment for young women and trans skaters, most of their programming is open to all.

The waterfront skatepark pops up on Thursday August 18 and 25 from 3 pm to 7 pm at Pier 62.