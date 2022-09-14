Get ready for a hot culture injection! Saturday is Free Museum Day, meaning everyone gets free admission to a slew of interesting and broadening institutions across town. It’s one day only, so make the most of it and spring from one museum to another.

Participating facilities include MoPOP, the Museum of History and Industry, the National Nordic Museum, the Museum of Flight, Pacific Bonsai Museum in Federal Way, and if you really want to make a trek, Fort Nisqually Living History Museum in Tacoma. (Sadly, Tacoma’s giant teapot-shaped coffee house is not a participating institution.)

You’ll need to obtain your tickets in advance, and you can only download one per email address. Each museum has its own policy regarding COVID safety, ticket printing, and admission for kids, so check their rules ahead of time. Now, let the learning commence!

Free Museum Day is Saturday, September 17, at museums nationwide.