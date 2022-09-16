Well hello, Dolly. The Lumber Yard, White Center’s pluckiest gay bar, is back after enduring a terrible fire and doors are opening with aplomb: The bar is hosting a good old-fashioned three-hour musical sing-along, which is either the most exciting thing you’ve ever heard or the most horrifying, depending on whether or not you’re my kind of people.

Yeah, yeah, it’s a Monday night, and you probably have to be up early for work the next day. But don’t you think your coworkers would rather you come in a bit groggy but with a song in your heart, rather than full of regret for having missed this ball of butter? Everyone deserves a chance to fly, so brush up your Shakespeare and belly up to the bar, boys.

The re-debut of Show Tunes Sing-Along is Monday, September 19, from 7 to 10 pm at The Lumber Yard... and then for several days afterward, as you try to replicate Adele Dazeem’s Tarzan-yell from Wicked everywhere you go.