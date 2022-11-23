Wednesday 11/23

Give Food

(COMMUNITY) First and foremost, hunger is a policy choice. We can feed and house everyone in this country without relying on churches, nonprofits, and volunteers. But we're not. Until we pressure politicians to take money from the rich who took their money from the poor in the first place, then we'll keep having these problems. In the meantime, it's cold out there, and some nice organizations want to help. The Union Gospel Mission needs 1,500 turkeys by the end of the day today. You can drop off a frozen bird at any of the sites listed here. If you're over in West Seattle, Tuxedos and Tennis Shoes welcomes donations of new, warm clothes and desserts through Thanksgiving Day for their holiday feast at The Hall at Fauntleroy. The West Seattle Blog has all the details here. The Salvation Army Food Banks are open to volunteers and donations—they'll be serving meals all around King County on Thursday. Community Lunch on Capitol Hill accepts donations to feed the neighborhood, too. And if you're looking for a hot meal on Thursday, check out this nice list of spots from the Seattle Times. RICH SMITH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salt & Straw Ice Cream (@saltandstraw)

Thursday 11/24

Eat Food

(FOOD) According to the National Turkey Federation, Americans ate 5.1 billion pounds of turkey last year. This year, what if you... didn't? Our sister site EverOut has dozens of suggestions for what and where to eat today, including some very interesting not-just-another-plate-of-turkey options. Vegetarian haven Cafe Flora is offering a four-course plant-based Thanksgiving dinner that includes stuffed delicata squash and mashed cauliflower and Yukon gold potatoes with mushroom gravy; Middle Eastern restaurant Mamnoon is offering several side dishes like za'atar roasted carrots and baharat roasted Brussels sprouts (order ahead by November 23). Want to get weird? Salt & Straw has brought back their Thanksgiving Series, which includes ice cream flavors like Parker House Rolls with Salted Buttercream and, if you simply must have some turkey today, Caramelized Turkey and Cranberry Sauce. MEGAN SELING

Friday 11/25

Casablanca

(FILM) Do you want to do something good to your mind on Black Friday? I recommend it be this: Read one of Umberto Eco's greatest essays, "Casablanca: Cult Movies and Intertextual Collage," on Thanksgiving Day. Then watch, on the following day, the 1942 Hollywood classic Casablanca, which, as Eco argues, is a film about all of the Hollywood films of its time. Eco: "Forced to improvise a plot, the authors [of Casablanca] whipped up a little of everything, and everything they put in came from a repertoire that had stood the test of time. When only a few stock formulas are used, the result is simply kitsch." Gorgeous kitsch. (Central Cinema, 1411 21st Ave, various showtimes through Nov 28, $12) CHARLES MUDEDE

Are cabaret dancers particularly holiday-themed? Who cares! They are now! COURTESY OF Pike Place Market PDA

Saturday 11/26

Magic in the Market

(HOLIDAYS) Twinkling lights, carolers, eggnog, Santa, and vehicular traffic that should have been banned years ago await you at the 28th Annual Magic in the Market at Pike Place Market. The Market’s always an intriguing place to visit, but for this one special day it’ll be augmented with holiday treats: free Santa photos from 11 am to 4 pm, cookie decorating with Chef Traci, samplings of seasonal beverages from various vendors, glass ornament blowing demonstrations, and more. It all culminates in the countdown of the lighting of holiday illuminations just after sunset, complete with cabaret dancers. Are cabaret dancers particularly holiday-themed? Who cares, they are now! Keep your eyes peeled for Crafty, the Market mascot who made his debut right before the start of COVID and has never really gotten proper attention and adulation. If Buoy can get headlines, why can’t Crafty? And of course, it’s a fine time to support independent local crafters, artists, and businesses. For the last few years, I’ve tried to do the bulk of my holiday gift-getting at the Market instead of using that online behemoth. You know the one. It’s worked out very well indeed, highly recommended! (Pike Place Market, 1501 Pike Pl, 10 am-5:30 pm, free) MATT BAUME

Sunday 11/27

Raw Deal and Detour

(FILM) We have entered the season of doom. The days are very short. The rain will soon not stop falling. The clouds will carry the sun to a distant memory. Now is the time to watch two of the best B-grade film noirs from the 1940s: Raw Deal and Detour. The former has a hardcore love story ("I'm in love with two women"—as the rappers Lost Boyz put it); the former is just brutal to the bone. Today, which is hopefully rainy and dreary and dim, you can watch these superb noirs back-to-back in one of Seattle's most charming cinemas. (The Beacon, 4405 Rainier Ave S, 1:30 pm, $12.50) CHARLES MUDEDE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellenos (@ellenosyogurt)

Monday 11/28

Ellenos Eggnog Yogurt

(FOOD) Ellenos' seasonal pumpkin pie yogurt hasn't been the same since they stopped stirring too-large-for-one-bite chunks of actual pumpkin pie into their perfect Greek yogurt base. This year, though, they have redeemed themselves by introducing a brand new holiday flavor: Eggnog. Polarizing, I know! But hear me out: Eggnog is unliked by many, as far as I can tell, because it is very thick and very sweet. Too thick and too sweet, cowards some say, to drink straight. But! To have all of eggnog's creamy and nutmeg-spiced flavor mixed in with tart and smooth yogurt not only cuts the sweetness, but it makes it far less viscous in the mouth. Plus, Ellenos has smartly included a hefty helping of sugary cookie crumbs, which add texture and crunch so it eats like a holiday breakfast parfait. (For further indulgence, add dried cranberries. Trust me.) (Available at local Costco and Metropolitan Market locations) MEGAN SELING

COURTESY OF VORACIOUS/LITTLE BROWN

Tuesday 11/29

An Evening With Pete Souza

(VISUAL ART) Pete Souza was the official White House photographer for five-and-a-half years of Ronald Regan's and all eight years of Barack Obama's presidencies. He estimates he spent more than 25,000 hours in the Oval Office during the Obama administration alone and shot nearly 2 million photographs in that time. In his new book, The West Wing and Beyond: What I Saw Inside the Presidency, Souza shares a new batch of work from the Obama years, but—twist!—you won't see Obama's face in the book. Souza released Obama: An Intimate Portrait in 2017 and this collection is the sequel, of sorts, with all the images focused on the people (and dogs) who worked behind the scenes, from the secret service and White House staff to the Easter bunny. As usual, Souza is generous with the stories behind the photos, too. Tickets to the in-person event are sold out, but Town Hall and Seattle Arts & Lectures are live streaming the event and the $65 virtual pass includes a copy of The West Wing and Beyond. It's the best of both worlds! You can stay cozy at home but still get an earful of all of Souza's Presidential gossip. (Town Hall, 1119 Eighth Ave, 7:30 pm, virtual tickets start at $65) MEGAN SELING