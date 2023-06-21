WEDNESDAY 6/21

Dressed in Blue

(FILM) I'm so excited about Dressed in Blue, a newly restored documentary about six Spanish trans women living in Madrid during their country's transition from fascism to democracy. Francisco Franco's strict, conservative dictatorship punished homosexuality and LGBT identity for nearly 40 years, enforcing normative gender and sexuality with the blunt legal tools of the state. Director Antonio Giménez-Rico's scripted, stylized portraits show the moment these women stepped into new but limited freedom. Thanks to Altered Innocence and Anus Films, we finally get to see it in full glory—as the film was never properly released outside of Spain or available on home video. (Northwest Film Forum, 1515 12th Ave, multiple screenings through June 29, $7-$14) VIVIAN MCCALL

THURSDAY 6/22

Don't Fucking Touch Me

Jessica Marie Mercy's exhibit Don't Fucking Touch Me shows at Museum of Museums June 22-5. COURTESY OF MUSEUM OF MUSEUMS

(VISUAL ART) Jessica Marie Mercy, the artist behind the haunting and beautiful Disposable Femme and Expendable Femme digital photo series from 2017 and 2018 respectively, is kicking off Pride weekend at Museum of Museums with a new exhibit of ceramic pieces that continue to explore the ways in which we decorate ourselves to express gender, sexuality, and identity. While Mercy's photo series was soft and vulnerable—literally their post-drag face smeared onto cloth-like make-up wipes—this one is louder, bolder. Life-sized ceramic cacti strike—some soft, some hard—find a balance between inviting and intimidating, breakable and study. In their artist statement for the show they say, “Existing as a High Femme is a dedicated practice. It is a ritual. How we adorn ourselves signals our alluring nature, but also draws danger.” Wander through the desert of dichotomy at Mercy's artist reception Thursday night, starting at 5 pm. (The Kitchen at Museum of Museums, 903 Broadway Ave, 5 pm) MEGAN SELING

FRIDAY 6/23

Wildrose Pride 2023

(PRIDE) There are lots of places to party for Pride weekend on the Hill, but only one of them has the distinction of being one of the last lesbian bars on the West Coast. Wildrose Pride, which has hosted acts like Brandi Carlile, Gossip, and Big Freedia in past years, is back with its multi-day festival featuring DJs, live music, and "sexy, kinky, interactive contests." This year's roster includes a hyper-curated lineup that includes Atlanta-based pop/R&B artist Siena Liggins, techno queen DJ Joy, international DJ Lady CoCo, and plenty of others. Find the full weekend lineup on EverOut. (Wildrose, 1021 E Pike St, June 23-25, $20-$170, 21+) AUDREY VANN

SATURDAY 6/24

PrideFest Capitol Hill 2023

Aleksa Manila hosts Drag Queen Storytime at PrideFest Capitol Hill Saturday. Malcolm Smith

(PRIDE) If the Hill is ground zero for Pride (it is), this event is the very nucleus of the nuclear bomb. Its blast zone is enormous, too, covering all of Broadway between John and Roy Streets, Barbara Bailey Way, the AIDS Memorial Pathway Plaza, AND Cal Anderson Park and neighboring Bobby Morris Playfield—with the fallout almost certainly permeating the whole neighborhood. It’s gonna be a gigantic rainbow street party with performers and music and beer gardens and vendors and people dressing outlandishly. Throughout the day, there will be a variety of performers across three stages, including the likes of BeautyBoiz Drag and Miss Texas 1988 on the main stage, Pride ASIA and PNW Black Pride on the Rainbow Stage, and a drag queen storytime and doggy drag contest on the all-ages youth and family stage. Take your pick or see them all! (Various locations throughout Capitol Hill, noon, free, all ages) MEG VAN HUYGEN

SUNDAY 6/25

Seattle Pride Parade 2023

Miss Texas 1988 reads The Stranger during a past Seattle Pride parade. TIMOTHY KENNEY

(PRIDE) Seattle's Pride Parade is the definition of a can't-miss event—it's a gargantuan gathering of over 200 participating groups, and 300,000 spectators will turn up to show off their sparkle. It’s the biggest Pride parade in the state by a landslide, and it swallows up downtown Seattle like a big, sweaty, rainbow-hued whale. Four hours of festivities will kick off at Fourth and Pike, at the tippy triangle point of Westlake Park, and end at Second and Denny, at the main entrance to the Pacific Science Center, where you'll find PrideFest Seattle Center. If throngs of glittery gays are your thing, this one's a no-brainer. (Fourth Ave and Pike St, 11 am, free, all ages) LINDSAY COSTELLO

MONDAY 6/26

Support Queer-Owned Restaurants

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DOUGH JOY (@doughjoydonuts)

(FOOD) EverOut has a big ol' list of more than 20 queer-owned restaurants in Seattle, each one worth your time and dollars. There are several long-time favorites—Cafe Flora, Frelard Tamales, Glo's (back in a shiny new building!), and Marination (Sexy Tofu!)—but one of the newer additions you may not yet know about is Capitol Hill's Coping Cookies. Sam Padilla and Ashley Hernandez started the company as a fundraising bake sale in 2020 and their extra thicc cookies were such a hit they opened their first brick-and-mortar shop in April. Another notable bit of news is that Dough Joy in West Seattle is now open 7 am-2 pm every Monday. Their doughnuts are free of nuts, dairy, and eggs, but don't let that deter you! They still get wild with the flavor combos, serving up rings of golden fried dough decorated with everything from caramel drizzle and potato chips to jalapeño cream cheese to sour watermelon icing. The perfect hit of sugar to get you going after a weekend of Pride partying. (Get more food recommendations on EverOut) MEGAN SELING

TUESDAY 6/27

Rainbow Reels: Moonlight

(FILM) While awards are by no means a barometer of a film's artistic quality and plenty of great works have been passed over for such recognition, Moonlight still deserves every single Oscar it got 10 times over (sorry La La Land, but that mixup moment will never not be funny). An emotional epic from Barry Jenkins, it follows the young Chiron through three chapters in his life as he discovers his sexuality and sense of self. Beautifully shot, dynamically acted, and with a magnificent score, it is the type of film that only grows more emotionally potent as time passes. It is an often painful experience, with many moments of strife it doesn’t hide away from, but it ultimately emerges as a truthful one with the final conversation beginning at the diner proving to be one of the most genuinely romantic sequences in American cinema we’ve seen in quite some time. (Bainbridge Island Museum of Art, 550 Winslow Way E, Bainbridge Island, 2 and 7 pm, $10-12) CHASE HUTCHINSON

