WEDNESDAY 10/4

Loraine James

(MUSIC) Since 2017, London producer Loraine James has been creating electronic music that eludes easy categorization while stacking up a veritable mountain of positive reviews. You can hear the distinctive quality of her music from early works such as 2018's Detail, which abounds with melodically beautiful and strange tracks in the vein of what we in the '90s called IDM, a terrible genre tag that nonetheless resonates with millions of geeks. Now comes Gentle Confrontation (on England's excellent Hyperdub label). The PR copy cites Dntel (Jimmy Tamborello from the Postal Service) and Seattle producer Lusine as influences, and that rings true. James sings often here in a subdued manner that nonetheless exudes internal conflict and deep sensitivity, at times recalling Tricky, if he were a queer woman. (Read more about Gentle Confrontation here!) (Barboza, 925 E Pike St, 7 pm, $18-$22, 21+) DAVE SEGAL

THURSDAY 10/5

Atsuko Okatsuka: Full Grown Adult Tour

(COMEDY) Stand-up showstopper and LA-based queen Atsuko Okatsuka, who was named one of Variety's "Top 10 Comics to Watch" last year, will pop by Seattle, hopefully to share more pad-wearing pride and teach us about the viral "how low can you go" drop challenge she started on TikTok with her grandmother. She had a mishap on a Lime scooter the last time she was in the Pacific Northwest, so let's make it a happier experience for her this time around, shall we? (Moore Theatre, 1932 Second Ave, 8 pm, $25-$45) LINDSAY COSTELLO

FRIDAY 10/6

Forever Reign: A Celebration of Megan Rapinoe

(SPORTS) First Sue Bird, now Megan Rapinoe. We're not sure our hearts can take it. Both women are incredible athletes, and retiring from their long-standing roles on Seattle sports teams this year (Bird's emotional retirement ceremony lasted almost three hours in June). Don't miss the last OL Reign match of the regular season that Megan Rapinoe will play in; it's against the Washington Spirit, but who wins will be far less important than the fanfare and ceremonies celebrating Rapinoe's career. The game start time has been moved so that it can be shown in the primetime slot on national television, and more tickets keep being added (the tickets sold have already broken the all-time attendance record)—get yours now or forever regret it! (Lumen Field, 800 Occidental Ave S, 5 pm, $15-$65, all ages) SHANNON LUBETICH

SATURDAY 10/7

Melody's Echo Chamber with Water From Your Eyes

(MUSIC) For me, only a tune opens everything: the musician and their album. With the French singer Melody Prochet, the person behind the neo-psychedelic project Melody's Echo Chamber, it's the tune "Crystalized." It's on her debut album (2012), which shares its name with the name of the project and has, in essence, Tame Impala's Keven Parker as a collaborator. The beauty of this work is clouded by its relentless dub effects which come from every listening point and seem to place Prochet's voice at the center a swamp whose rising steam diffuses the light of a moon that's low in the sky. I can listen to this track over and over, and the whole album is gorgeous. Some musicians can turn everything they touch into gold; whatever Prochet touches melts into the air. (The Crocodile, 2505 First Ave, 9 pm, $32.50, 21+) CHARLES MUDEDE

SUNDAY 10/8

Rare DM, Vanilla Sugar, Licorice Chamber, DJ Morgue Anne

(MUSIC) The one big problem with synth-tech-elector is: It seems so easy to do. Press these buttons, turn this knob, sample that, and you are good to go. This is an illusion. The thing that's hard to achieve in this form of music, and futurism, is distinction, and this is what you find in the tracks by Brooklyn-based Rare DM (Erin Hoagg). And it's not just the music, but the way Rare DM uses (visually and lyrically) techno-futurism: it's the space where the new is possible, can happen, can only happen. From its birth in the 1970s, synth-tech-electro has always been in the future. It, like Rare DM, exists nowhere else. This dance floor is for tomorrow's people. (Clock-Out Lounge, 4864 Beacon Ave S, 8 pm, $15/$20, 21+) CHARLES MUDEDE

MONDAY 10/9

The Stranger’s Pizza Week

The Michelangelo at Palermo Pizza & Pasta. COURTESY OF PALERMO

(FOOD) Looking for a way to distract yourself from the advent of the Big Dark? We have good news: Pizza Week is coming back! After a successful pre-pandemic event in November 2019, The Stranger is teaming up with restaurants across the city to offer specially crafted pizzas that will only be available during Pizza Week. From October 9-15, you can try one-of-a-kind 'zas for just $4 a slice, or $20 for a whole pie (depending on the location). Big Mario's is offering the Northlake Logger Special with Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, black olives, green peppers, and onions; Ozzie's is serving the BBQ Mac Attack with housemade mac and cheese and slow-roasted pork; and Kōbo has Sanji’s Marino Mizuna Pizza, a pie inspired by the chef's favorite anime! The Detroit-style pizza has jack and mozzarella cheeses, mustard green pesto, creamy yuzu sauce, crunchy garlic, and mizuna. (Pizza Week is October 9-15 at various locations, see a list of participants here) THE STRANGER'S PROMOTION DEPARTMENT

TUESDAY 10/10

The Creator

(FILM) What to make of this new and visually impressive sci-fiction movie, The Creator, by Gareth Edwards? It references a sequence of Hollywood Vietnam War films that begins in 1978 with The Deer Hunter and 1989 with Born on the Fourth of July. (The superstars of this period are, of course, Apocalypse Now, Platoon, and Full Metal Jacket.) The film also references Bernardo Bertolucci's Little Buddha, Blade Runner's car designs, and James Cameron's anti-colonialism. But in Edward's film, the rebels are not primitive aliens but instead super-advanced robots that are not only capable of thinking for themselves but are aware of their slave status. For reasons that will be explained in a longer post, The Creator does not name China as the Asian country that's obviously at war with the United States over the former's acceptance of and commitment to artificial intelligence and the latter's rejection of it. The US has instead turned to a massive and night-dark space fortress that scans for and destroys rebels in a country composed of rice fields, peasants, villages, robots, and farm animals. You will not be disappointed by this film. (The Creator is a wide release and showing at several local theaters including Admiral Theater, Regal Meridian 16, AMC Pacific Place, Varsity Theatre, and Majestic Bay Theatres) CHARLES MUDEDE

